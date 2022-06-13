“The defender seeks…” VAR audio in a controversial bid involving Mercado x Gabigol exposes guidance to Bráulio

On the other hand, in Internacional’s training at CT Parque do Gigante, Gabriel commented with his teammate about the move

Flamengo lost the 3rd consecutive year in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A. After Fortaleza (1×2) and RB Bragantino (1×0), the team, which is now commanded by coach Dorival Júnior, suffered a setback against Internacional (3×1), in Beira-Rio. At the moment, Rubro-Negro has the same 12 points as Cuiabá, the first team in the Z4.

In a controversial bid involving Gabriel Mercado, defender of Colorado, and Gabigol, center forward of Mais Querido, the VAR intervened. The guidance given to the main referee of the match, Bráulio da Silva Machado (Fifa) was exposed by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). The indignation takes over the Flamenguista Nation.

See below what was said between the parties involved in the decision not to score a penalty for Rubro-Negro:

VAR: “The defender looks for a reference with his arm. There’s no trigger, he doesn’t have a foul play. He can play.”

Bráulio: “I warned him to be more careful.”

Source: CBF

Earlier,

the CRF released the results of the exam carried out in Gabi, which shows that there was an injury at the site of the blow: “Athlete Gabriel Barbosa fractured a tooth when he was hit by an elbow inside the area in the match against Internacional”, highlighted the Club, in a post on social networks.

On the other hand, as reflected by Bolavip Brasil, midfielder Gabriel commented, during Inter training at CT Parque do Gigante, with Mercado about the move: “Hey Gabi (when calling Mercado), you came to Gabigol in the area, you hit the guys. You’re crazy…”, joked the steering wheel, gesturing with his elbow.