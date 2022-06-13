The most common techniques used by car thieves

Buying a new car is the dream of many Brazilians, who often save money or make long installments to have a vehicle for family work and leisure. In view of this, the expectation also carries the concern about theft or theft of the car.

Although there is technology and care on the part of concessionaires to create mechanisms to prevent theft (when the owner is not present), many records are made daily at police stations in Brazil. Using simple tools such as a screwdriver, pliers and some electronic equipment, crooks need only 30 seconds or so to drive the car away.

Though without the key, thieves take modern automobiles. Experts say that with a screwdriver, they break the lock, get into the car and exchange the original module for a hacked one. In this way, the theft is completed.

Specialist in Police Science from the National Police Academy and in Criminal Investigation Management from the Rio Grande do Sul Police Academy, police inspector Sandro Santos da Rosa says that many thefts happen with the use of device technology.

“Some of them block security commands to close the vehicle, such as the ‘chapolin’, which interferes with the activation of the door locks. Other more sophisticated ones clone the unlock code of the key in person. In addition to opening the vehicle, they can turn it on “, he explains.

The thieves’ toolkit isn’t just analog like it used to be. Today, it aggregates devices easily purchased on the internet, at relatively low prices and legally. Older security measures to prevent theft can often be an alternative.

“As an example the steering, pedals and gear locks, or even the automotive blocker, known as ‘current cut-off’, which, in case of not activating a hidden button in the vehicle, does not allow the injection of fuel in the engine, preventing the car from being taken away”.

In robberies, thieves act on opportunity

When it comes to robberies (when there is a threat to the driver), they occur from an opportunity in which the criminal takes advantage of the victim’s vulnerability in the context. Police inspector Sandro Santos da Rosa points out that several factors favor thefts of opportunity, such as sitting in a vehicle, distracted by a cell phone or having another occupation.

“Other situations that present risks are driving on quiet streets; leaving the door of the residence open for a long time before leaving the house while arranging your belongings in the car; or, simply, getting into the car at a time when the criminal is passing by. . If the individual left home to carry out a robbery and is faced with one of these ‘opportunities’, there is a greater chance of the crime being consummated”, he emphasizes.

In addition, there are planned robberies in which the assailant chooses the victim, either by routine or situational behavior. “Not to mention when it is ‘on request’ of organized crime, that she is targeted for having the vehicle sought after by criminals”. The specialist reveals that, analyzing police occurrences, it is noted that the thieves use some strategies that end up culminating in vehicle theft.

“Among them, taking advantage of the victim’s distraction while sitting in the vehicle with him parked, near a school, for example, a commonplace situation conducive to criminal action; taking advantage of the moment when the residence gate opens, whether at the entrance or exit of the vehicle, to commit the crime; benefit from stopping the vehicle at traffic lights or intersections.”

Among the precautions to be taken to reduce the chances of becoming a target are: being careful when parking and avoiding sitting in the vehicle with it stopped, observing the surroundings when leaving or arriving home, trying to vary the routes for arrival and departure, assessing whether it is being followed by another vehicle and if there are suspicious movements on the street, such as unknown people on foot or on motorcycles.

“With no possibility of avoiding theft, the victim should try to keep calm and show as little reactive behavior as possible”, he guides.

Rosa points out that it is not advised to react. “For the preservation of physical integrity, it is recommended to show your hands, follow the criminals’ determinations and adopt behaviors that favor the exit of the critical scene as soon as possible.”