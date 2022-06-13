“The most grumpy. It was terrible”; Rafinha exposes the backstage of Flamengo and stirs the crowd with an answer about the CRF squad

Flamengo lost the 3rd consecutive year in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A. After Fortaleza (1×2) and RB Bragantino (1×0), the team that is now led by coach Dorival Júnior suffered a setback against Internacional (3×1), in Beira-Rio. Now, Rubro-Negro has the same 12 points as Cuiabáfirst team inside the Z4.

In 2019, the Most Beloved lived its peak in the 21st century. From that squad, Rafinha was a starter and decisive in some matches. Today in São Paulo, the right-back opened the game on the carioca squad and chose from the funniest to the most beast that played. The athlete spoke with the “Spectacular sport”televised by Rede Globo weekly.

“There are a lot of funny faces, my God. Here in Brazil, man… I think Rodinei beats everybody, old man. Rotated I think it is. There’s no way, Rodinei is very funny. He is awesome”, started shirt 13, which he amended in the following: “Aaron, is Aaron. Aaron is very grumpy, my God, Aaron is the grumpy player I’ve ever played in my life. Aaron was terrible, our lady, Aaron was terrible,” said.

There was still time for R13 to put who is behind Manuel Neuer in the list of stars he played with: “I played with some beasts, I played with some beasts there… But, Manuel Neuer, Manuel Neuer and then Diego Alves. Manuel Neuer phenomenon, best of all”, added the full-back.

About Arturo Vidal, the 36-year-old multi-champion talked about playing alongside the steering wheel: “I had a painful period there at Bayern, there were two purebred dogs there. There was Vidal and there was also Dante, Dante got sick. Dante at Bayern was our sheriff. Dante and Vidal, those two got sore in training. Vidal bit more, Vidal was everywhere. Vidal was the one who pinched the most”, finished.