The operating system is not configured to run the application, now what?

If you’ve ever come across the message “The operating system is not configured to run this application”, you may have been at a loss for what to do. This is not a mere glitch, but a generalized difficulty in running a program, even on Windows 10 or Windows 11.

The error appears to be related to Microsoft Office in 2013 and 2015 versions, but it can also be due to conflict with other software. Most of the time, it is necessary for the person to uninstall and reinstall the program to get it working again.

This error is related to the conflict between Office and Windows (Image: Playback/Microsoft)

The problem is that when restarting the computer or notebook, the fault may reappear. This has nothing to do with a pirated program, because the original versions of Windows and Office have the error. So what can be done?

How to fix the error?

Microsoft has provided a very satisfying answer on its official forum. There are three procedures that can help fix problems in Office and Windows, so the crashes are gone.

Check out the step by step below:

Step 1

The first measure is to try to repair Office as it may be corrupted and be the cause of the crash. Follow the tutorial below:

Press Windows + X keys; Click on Programs and Features; Follow the path: Office 2013 >> Change >> Online Repair >> Repair;

Wait for the repair to finish and test when opening Office apps. If your problem is not Microsoft app related, you can skip to the second step.

step 2

Before proceeding, it is recommended to run a test to see if faulty programs open in Safe Mode. Do the following:

Simultaneously press the Windows + R keys; On the screen that opens, type excel /safe and click OK; The Excel application must be opened in Safe Mode;

If the program opens, the fault could be in another one. In this case, Microsoft recommends disabling all add-ins:

Click on the File tab; Select “Options”; In the window that opens, click on Add-ons; There you must manage Microsoft Office Add-ins; Go to the Manage option and select the desired one and click on the GO button; In the window that opened, uncheck all available add-ins and click OK.

step 3

If the “Operating system is not configured to run this application” error still appears, you can try a third alternative. The recommendation is to create a user account to see if there is a link between it and the error.

To create another profile, just follow this guide:

On the Desktop, simultaneously press Windows + R keys to open Run; In the window that opens, type netplwiz and click OK; Go to the Add tab and then select “Sign in without a Microsoft account (not recommended)”; Click to create a Local Account; You must enter a username and password, a hint to remember, and proceed until complete; On the Users tab, select the name of the new user and click Properties; On the Group Membership tab, check the Administrator option, click Apply and OK;

Okay, now just log off and access Windows with this newly created user account. See if the behavior will repeat itself to decide whether or not to move to the next step.

step 4

If the failure persists, Microsoft’s suggestion is to completely remove Office from the computer to see what happens. This must be done with a tool called “easy fix” that will delete all traces of the program from the PC, including fixing any flaws in the Windows registry.

After doing this, you can normally reinstall your programs and everything should work again.

I did and it didn’t work. And now?

If you still have difficulty, an alternative can be to try installing Microsoft Visual C++ 2005/2008/2010/2012/2013/2015 on x86 and x64 versions to see if that solves it. Some apps require this programming language to run correctly, so installation may resolve the issue.

On the other hand, people also report the bug’s relationship with antivirus, such as Norton. If it’s something along those lines, the best thing is to try to update the app to the latest version, including virus updates, and see if everything works normally again. As a last resort, the solution is to uninstall the protection to see if the error goes away.

That’s a flaw that the world’s biggest software maker hasn’t been able to fix since at least Office 2006. With each new edition extra features arrive, but the bug continues to plague many users even in recent Office 365. It remains to be seen if one day Microsoft will finally fix the flaw that has plagued so many for over 15 years.

Source: Microsoft [ 1 ] and [ 2 ]Norton