The Origin of Gru” wins new hilarious teaser with villain; watch

Thamyris Couto| @thamy_couto Published on 06/13/2022 at 1:45 pm – Updated at 1:55 pm

Universal Pictures has released a hilarious new teaser for “Minions 2: Rise of Gru”, which will follow how the yellow beings entered the life of one of the greatest villains in the world, helping him in his fetched plans.

In the unprecedented preview, Gru (Steve Carrell) appears trying to sleep, until some of his companions appear wanting company for bedtime, as they don’t want to be alone. Watch:

A villain is only cool if he has minions! #minions2 The Rise of Gru June 30 in theaters. pic.twitter.com/9VRXva4iir — Universal Pictures Brasil (@UniversalPicsBr) June 10, 2022

In the plot set in the 1970s, Gru is growing up in the suburbs. A fan of a group of supervillains known as the Vicious 6, the boy hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. Fortunately, he gets support from his loyal followers, the minions. Together, they exercise their skills as they build their first lair, try out their first weapons, and carry out their first missions.

But when the Vicious 6 oust their leader – the legendary fighter wild knuckles – Gru participates in an interview to become its newest member, and unfortunately, it doesn’t go well. Everything gets worse after Gru overcomes them and suddenly, the boy finds himself as the mortal enemy of the evil group. He will turn to an unlikely source of guidance, the very wild knucklesand you’ll find that even supervillains need a little help from their friends.

In addition to Carrell, Jean-Claude Van Damme as Jean; Taraji P. Henson as Belle; Russell Brand as Dr. Nefane; Julie Andrews as Marlena Gru complete the list. Kevin Hart (“Police in Trouble”), Margot Robbie (“Birds of prey”), Dave Bautista (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) and Pierre Coffin (“Minions”) round out the voice cast.

Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val direct the sequence.

“Minions 2: Rise of Gru” hits theaters on June 30th.

+ Already follow CineBuzz on social media? So don’t waste time!