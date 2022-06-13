This Netflix horror movie will terrify you!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Certainly Guillermo Del Toro is one of the best filmmakers in the horror and fantasy genre, and the Netflix has a great production of the director. scarlet hill (2015), is being one of the great successes of streaming in recent days.

With a top cast, the feature gained a lot of prominence in streaming, reaching the Top 10 in several countries. Like Mia Wasikowska, Tom Hiddleston, Jessica Chastain and Charlie Hunnam, the production has all the characteristics of the director: lots of suspense, fantasy and horror.

Image: Netflix

The film marked del Toro’s return to horror productions

scarlet hill is one of the great productions by the director who hasn’t worked with the horror genre since Pan’s Labyrinth (2006). In addition, the production brings the partnership between Tom Hiddleston (Thomas) and Jessica Chastain (Lucille), who inherit an imposing mansion in rubble.

Mansion has terrible red goo between its cracks, which scare the heirs

When they arrive at the mansion, Thomas and Lucille come across a strange red goo in the place, which comes out of the cracks in the house. In search of experts to solve the problem, they end up meeting Edith Cushing, a character from Mia Wasikowskawho falls in love with Thomas.

However, upon arriving at the new Cushing house, she ends up having old problems from her childhood back, where she was terribly haunted by ghosts. Unfortunately in her new home she ends up seeing these apparitions more often, which can get in the way of her new life.

Watch the trailer for Scarlet Hill, Guilhermo del Toro’s new hit on Netflix

Despite not being a huge success on its release in 2015, scarlet hill has won many fans in the Netflix.

Recently, the feature was one of the highlights of streaming, reaching the Top 10 of the platform in several countries. For those who like suspense and the horror of Guilhermo del Toro, the feature is a great choice.