Thor 4 director walks out of interview after personal question

The director of Thor 4, which opens in July, dropped out of an interview with Chris Evans after a personal question.

Taika Waititi and Evans participated in the British program This Morning, talking about Lightyear, a spin-off film from Toy Story. The interview went well, but from the 10th minute, the director became uncomfortable with a personal question and ended up cutting the presenters.

“So we congratulate Chris [Evans] for your birthday,” the host said, referring to how Evans celebrates his big day on June 13. “So Taika, the wedding bells…?” he continued, before Waititi immediately started talking about him. “You can congratulate me! It’s in August,” joked the director of Thor 4.

The presenter then tried to ask again, but Waititi pretended his headset wasn’t working. “Oh, the call is dropping,” said the director of the upcoming Marvel movie, before removing his headphones and giving the camera a “thumbs up.”

Taika Waititi is engaged, and wants to keep his engagement low-key. Neither he, nor the actress/singer he was engaged to, revealed the event to the public.

See the video below:

