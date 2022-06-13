Thor 4 will have big cameos

It’s not long before the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder, and the director knows how to make fans even more excited for the new Marvel movie!

In a recent interview about Thor 4, via Comic Book, Taika Waititi was asked about the cameos in the new feature, as high expectations have been set since the hilarious scenes of Matt Damon and Sam Neill in Thor: Ragnarok, the last film in the franchise.

Waititi reveals that he will satisfy the fans, but that he can’t say too much about it because, “Otherwise, it won’t be a cameo. You can’t talk about it, or else they could be on the poster too,” says the director.

That is, details will remain a secret until the film’s premiere.

More about Thor 4

Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) is the next MCU movie. Directed by Taika Waititi, the film has a script signed by the filmmaker in partnership with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

The official synopsis has also been released:

“The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced – a quest for inner peace, but his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjolnir, revealing herself the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder opens on July 7, 2022 in theaters in Brazil.