Thor: Love and Thunder | Film length scares fans

The duration of the new Marvel movie has been revealed, Thor: Love and Thunderwhich opens in theaters in July, and which left fans scared.

Lasting 1h59min, the new Thor movie worries fans in terms of character development, given the time available.

The film will be the shortest since Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), which was 1h58min, a minute shorter than the new Marvel movie.

The film directed by Taika Waititi has the return of Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor, and the introduction of Christian Bale as Gorr: the Butcher of the Gods.

In the plot, we find Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace, but his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), which seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magic hammer, Mjolnir, revealing himself to be the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

See the new teaser released today (13) below:

The three previous Thor movies are present in the Disney Plus catalog.

Finally, Thor: Love and Thunder opens on July 8 in theaters.

Check out full coverage of Marvel Cinematic Universe here on the website.