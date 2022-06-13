‘Time to find love’

Advertising Could not load ad

The Morning Show star and executive producer Jennifer Aniston is ready for new directions in the third season of the Apple TV+ drama, as journalist Alex Levy. In an interview with Variety, she shared some plans for the next batch, revealing a wish: “I believe that it’s time for Alex to find love and a little passion.”

In the first season, Alex dealt with the sex scandal of Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), the bench partner with whom he shared the morning show The Morning Show for a decade and a half. In the second year of the series, the character lived through everything, from resigning to catching Covid-19. She just hasn’t found a sweetheart.

“She can settle down a little and throw herself into the vulnerability that is opening her heart [para alguém]”, said the actress, referring to Alex. Jennifer also said the anchor needs new friends, a night out and kicking the bucket. she wants the character “messy, disorderly.”

Other than that, the Emmy-winning actress commented that it would be interesting to delve into Alex’s past. “Who are her parents? What did they do? What was her life like 20 years ago?”listed. “How does one become this motivated person, always wanting to be relevant no matter what?”

Launched in 2019 along with Apple TV+, The Morning Show quickly became one of the most important series of todaypresenting the intense and insane routine of a morning news program.

Nominated for multiple awards, the drama paid off for the duo Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon the highest salary per episode in the history of American TV: US$ 2 million (R$ 10 million) each for the first two seasons; 20 episodes in total. ⬩