Tom Cruise will make HISTORY with ‘Mission: Impossible 8’, reveals editor

In an interview with ScreenRantthe editor Eddie Hamilton raised our expectations for the already confirmed eighth chapter of ‘Mission Impossible’revealing that the star Tom Cruise will make history with absolutely insane stunts.

Hamilton spoke about the time he spent in South Africa, where filming took place, and assured that fans will be amazed once again by Cruise.

“I’m again collaborating with Tom Cruise and Chris McQuarrie every day on this sequel to make it better and better and I swear some of the stuff he’s doing is historic man”he said. “I’m not exaggerating. You will watch and you will see. Tom did it again. He did it again. And it’s amazing to be by his side, honestly.”

Remembering that the eighth chapter hits theaters in June 28, 2024. The seventh, entitled ‘Mission Impossible – Settlement: Part 1’is scheduled to be released in July 14, 2023.

The cast of the new film has the return of Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby and Angela Bassett. Klementieff and Hayley Atwell are part of the new additions, alongside Rob Delaney (‘Deadpool 2’), Charles Parnell (‘Top Gun: Maverick’)Indira Varma (‘Game of Thrones’), Mark Gatiss (‘Sherlock’) and Cary Elwes (‘Stranger Things’).

the veteran actor Henry Czerny has also been confirmed for the feature film and will reprise his role as Kittridge, 25 years after his last appearance in the franchise.

No details about the narrative were revealed.

