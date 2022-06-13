Trans paramedic says patients refuse care ‘because she is who she is’

One Trans paramedic says patients refuse her help and some even spit on her just because “she is who she is”.

Steph Meech, 53, who works for England’s South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb), is paramedic 20 years ago.

She lives in Polegate, East Sussex, and is one of the first openly transgender paramedics in the European country. But since coming out as a trans woman, Steph says she gets verbal and physical abuse of patients.

The Englishwoman said that the majority accepts her care normally, but that the negative reaction of the minority “it really hurts”.

“I’ve had times when I’m treating people and I get spat on, just for being who I am”Steph told the BBC. “When I get to the (patient’s) door, I usually get ‘What are you?’ You’re really not okay. I’m a paramedic first and I’m here to help.”she added.

Secamb, which spans Kent, Sussex and Surrey, has joined a national campaign to combat prejudice, increasing aggression and violence against emergency service workers. Steph became one of the local faces of the campaign.

“This is who I am and I’ve had to keep it hidden for so long”vented.

In South East England, reports of violence and assault against first responders grew from 548 in 2019 to 921 in 2021.