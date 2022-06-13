Turco notes a moment of low confidence in the Atlético-MG team and indicates the way for a reaction | athletic-mg

Mistakes that cost dearly. Reflection of a moment of low confidence among Atlético-MG players. It is one of the points that Antonio Mohamed will work on the team in the coming days. The charges increased after the 1-1 draw with Santos, at Mineirão, increasing the number of games without a win to three. Galo suffered a tie in the final stage, when they had the game under control and the numerically inferior opponent on the field, after being sent off.

– It’s true, we had a lot of volume, but few opportunities. It seems to me that this is a moment when we have low confidence, every time we make a mistake in a transition, in an opponent’s goal play. We are at a low, very low level of confidence. And we will have to regain that trust – said El Turco Mohamed.

Talking little, closing the group, working more and, of course, winning. It is the way for Atlético to react in the season, according to the coach. Next Wednesday, Galo will face Ceará at Castelão.

“We have to close the group and try to win the next match. The only solution is to speak little and increase intensity in everything”.

– The team is at a point where a mistake costs us a goal. It is a time to be together, to close. I really trust this group.

Antonio Mohamed avoids definitive assessments of Atlético in the championships. The team disputes, in addition to the Brasileirão, the round of 16 of the Libertadores (against Emelec) and the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil (against Flamengo.

– I do the math at the end, not in the middle of the competition. I see the other side, we won the Supercup and the Mineiro. The marks are to be overcome, for and against. It’s a football situation, you can win, lose or draw. I take responsibility. When the competition is over, we can talk about Libertadores, Copa do Brasil and Brasileirão. Now, there is still a long way to go.

