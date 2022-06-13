Ukraine lost 25% of its arable land to war

Ukraine has lost a quarter of its arable land to the Russian occupation of some southern and eastern regions, despite not posing “a threat to the country’s food security”, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.

“Despite the loss of 25% of arable land, the structure of crops planted this year is more than enough to guarantee consumption” by the Ukrainian population, Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskiy told a news conference.

According to him, “consumption has also decreased due to massive displacements [da população] and external migration” out of the country.

Despite the significant loss of land in Russian hands, “the current structure of cultivated land … does not pose a threat to Ukraine’s food security,” Vysotskiy told the press.

“Ukrainian farmers managed to prepare relatively well for planting before the start of the war,” he added.

“By February, Ukraine had already imported about 70% of the necessary fertilizers, 60% of the phytosanitary products and about a third of the fuel needed” for planting, he said.

However, the Russian occupation of several Ukrainian regions and Moscow’s blockade of grain in the Black Sea forced Ukrainian farmers “to change what and how much to plant”, he added.

Before the war, Ukraine had more than 30 million hectares of arable land, according to the World Data Center-Ukraine, an international NGO.