US Police Receive Death Threats After Arresting White Supremacists; watch arrest video | World

Police in the US state of Idaho have received death threats after arresting 31 alleged white supremacists who were preparing to riot at an LGBTQIA+ pride event over the weekend, a police chief said on Monday. .
On Saturday, police in the town of Coeur d’Alene received a call from a local resident who saw a group of men getting into a truck in the parking lot of a hotel.
US police arrest white supremacists for conspiracy
Lee White, the city’s chief of police, told reporters that the local resident who called the police reported that “it looked like a small army was being loaded into the vehicle.”
Photos of the men trapped inside a truck in the town of Coeur d’Alene on June 11, 2022 — Photo: Kootenai County Police Station/Handout/Via Reuters
About 10 minutes after the call, police stopped the truck and found clothing and riot gear, a smoke grenade, shin guards and an “operation plan”, which made it very clear the intention to start the riot, White said. .
All men have been charged with conspiracy to riot and may face further charges in the future. “They came to the riot downtown,” White said.
Police believe the men are linked to the neo-fascist group “Front Patriota”.
White told a news conference that since the arrests were made, half of the 150 calls his department received were anonymous, from people wanting to yell at officers and issuing death threats against him and other members of the police department.
White attributed the calls to hate groups outside of Coeur d’Alene, including a person who called from Norway to give her opinion.
According to the police commander, the detainees come from 11 states and representatives of the Patriot Front had not been previously detected in the area.
The FBI provides assistance to local authorities, said spokeswoman Sandra Barker. “If information about a potential violation of federal law becomes available during the investigation, US federal law enforcement is prepared to investigate.”
Increases risk of attacks by violent extremist groups in the US