Valentine’s Day | 10 ICONIC pop culture couples

And we have reached the most romantic date of the year!

on the day of today, June 12Valentine’s Day is celebrated – and we couldn’t let this celebration go unnoticed.

After putting together some lists with movies to watch together with that dear person and with classic movies from the film industry, we bring you a brief article with ten of the most iconic couples of culture pop.

Of course, encompassing all the epoch-making couples is an impossible task and, for that reason, several of them were not included in our choices – but expect to see, for example, Monica and Chandler, from ‘Friends’, and Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy, from ‘Pride and Prejudice’.

Check out:

Enjoy watching:

MONICA GELLER & CHANDLER BING, Friends

How to leave Monica Geller and Chandler Bing off our list? After all, both characters’ arc has gone through hard times, putting them together as best friends and turning them into husband and wife through ups and downs and a chemistry that no one but Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry could pass through the screens.

Jane Austen is one of the most important and well-known authors of all time – and one of its magnum opuswithout a doubt, is ‘Pride and Prejudice’. In 2005, the classic Victorian romance won an acclaimed adaptation starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen as Elizabeth Bennett and Fitzwilliam Darcy, respectively, two characters who start by despising each other until they fall in love in one of the most memorable narratives in history.

ROSE DEWITT & JACK DAWSON, Titanic

Alright, the legendary feature film ‘Titanic’in James Cameron, may be centered around the tragedy with the titular ocean liner – but our connection to the film wouldn’t be the same without the presence of Rose DeWitt and Jack Dawson, characters created especially for the production and who help drive the plot. performed by Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprioRose and Jack fall in love under the most unexpected of circumstances and fight the social chasm that separates them to be together.

ILSA LUND & RICK BLAINE, Casablanca

Going back in time, to the early 1940s, we find the pearl of classic cinema ‘Casablanca’ – considered by many to be one of the best productions of all time. The plot focuses on the growing relationship between Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart), an American expatriate, and Ilsa Lund (Ingrid Bergman), who seeks him out to help her and her husband escape Nazi persecution. The problem is when Rick starts to fall in love with Ilsa and his mission finds himself on a tightrope.

THE sitcom ‘How I Met Your Mother’ has become a fan favorite, and despite our love for all of the characters, it’s Lily Aldrin and Marshall Eriksen who steal the spotlight by demonstrating what it means to have a healthy, completely off-the-wall relationship. incarnated by Alyson Hannigan and Jason Segelthe couple’s story is explored in depth over the course of nine seasons, with breathtaking complexity and emotional depth.

‘The Secret of Brokeback Mountain’ reached a status untouchable and promoted a major shift in cinematic scope, representing a significant advance in LGBTQIA+ representation in the entertainment industry. Here, Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal enjoy passionate chemistry to play Ennis and Jack, respectively, whose love story spans two decades and threatens to destroy both their lives – however involved they are with each other.

SANTANA LOPEZ & BRITTANY PIERCE, Glee

When ‘Glee’one of the most famous series of Ryan Murphy, reached the small screens, we could hardly imagine the gigantic success it would have, both with critics and audiences. And, in the midst of so many outstanding characters, we cannot leave aside the couple formed by Santana Lopez (lived by the late Naya Rivera) and Brittany Pierce (Heather Morris), whose conflicting personalities brought her together in a vibrant, explosive and love-filled relationship.

MITCHELL PRITCHETT & CAMERON TUKER, Modern Family

Considered by countless people as one of the best comedies of the century, ‘Modern Family’ brought a new perspective to the productions of the genre in question and introduced two of the most remarkable characters in the culture pop – Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cam (Eric Stonestreet). The couple stars in some of the most hilarious scenes on the show and their relationship gives us hope that we can find true love, whatever that may be.

WILLOW ROSENBERG & TARA MACLAY, Buffy – The Vampire Slayer

Hannigan was not only present in ‘How I Met Your Mother’but also as Willow Rosenberg in the beloved series ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’. And one of her most thought-provoking arcs involves her with Tara Maclay (Amber Benson), who begin to perform spells together and, as this relationship grows, their feelings for each other change; after several turmoil faced along the way, they come together and eventually separate in one of television’s most tragic moments.

Lucy and Rick Ricardo, played by the legendary Lucille Ball and Desi Arnazare the protagonists of the timeless sitcom ‘I Love Lucy’. Both serve as the production’s double act and come together in glaring differences that provide the production’s multiple comedic outlets: Ricky is a charming, giant-hearted Cuban-American man, while Lucy gets into various troubles and is often caught in situations. hilarious by her husband.

Don’t forget to watch: