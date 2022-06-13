“VAR horrors”; After a draw between Santos and Atlético-MG. Bustos leaves the house and criticizes VAR again

Once again the video referee interfered in Santos’ game. In the 1-1 draw with Atlético-MG inside Mineirão, in a match that took place last Saturday (11), VAR participated in two important moments and had a great influence on the duel. Right at the beginning of the second half with the help of technology, the referee sent off Lucas Pires for knocking Savinho at the entrance of the area when there was an imminent goal. In the final stretch of the game once again the VAR came into action and charged a penalty on Eduardo who was knocked down by Jair inside the area.

Galo opened the scoring with Sávio, six minutes into the first half. With one less and with a goal converted by Rwan who converted the penalty in the final stretch and guaranteed the tie for Peixe, Fabián Bustos did not forget the intervention of VAR and recalled how much technology has already harmed the team. It is worth noting that the club has already sent several complaints to the Brazilian Football Confederation, and prepares a dossier with all the moves in which it felt harmed.

“We are competing well and if it weren’t for all the horrors that VAR has scored, we should have won two more games, because we scored legitimate goals like the one against Inter and Ceará. I’m not disgusted, I’m resigned, because the team was rebellious and, with one less, fought, tried and scored a good point in a very difficult field, against a very good team, with a great technical body. Obviously now comes criticism, but it’s a great coaching staff, they work well, they have good players. I believe we achieved something fair, because we had our merits, said the coach.

With the tie, Santos remained in the middle of the Brazilian Championship table and is in tenth place with 14 points. Atlético-MG is in third place with 17 points and in addition to not having approached the leadership of the Brasileirão, it could still be removed from third place depending on the other results of the round.