Vasco breaks attendance record in Serie B against Cruzeiro; see ranking

photo: Daniel RAMALHO / CRVG Vasco beat Cruzeiro on the field and broke the audience record of Cruzeiro fans in Serie B

Vasco beat Cruzeiro 1-0 this Sunday (12) and broke the attendance record for the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, with 63,609 fans present at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro. The paying public was 58,659, of which 4,000 were from Cruzeiro. The income was BRL 2,284,230.50.

Until then, the two biggest audiences in Serie B belonged to Cruzeiro: 58,397 fans in the 2-0 victory over Sampaio Corrêa, on May 22, and 42,004 fans in the 2-0 triumph over CRB, on June 8, both in Mineirão.

Vasco had been sending his matches in Serie B in São Januário. The largest audience recorded in Colina had been 21,075 fans, in the 0-0 draw with Grêmio, on June 2, for the 10th round.

Cruzeiro will have another audience in the top 4 of Série B in front of Ponte Preta, next Thursday (16), at 4 pm, at Mineirão, for the 13th round. More than 50,000 tickets have already been sold in advance. The club will surpass the mark of 42,004 fans present in front of CRB, on June 8.

Largest audiences of the Brazilian Series B

Vasco 1 x 0 Cruzeiro (Maracanã) – 63,609 fans

Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corrêa (Mineirão) – 58,397 fans

Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB (Mineirão) – 42,004 fans

Bahia 2 x 1 Criciúma (Fonte Nova) – 33,345 fans

Guarani 0 x 0 Vasco (Arena da Amazônia) – 33,048 fans

Bahia 1 x 0 Sport (Fonte Nova) – 27,160 fans

Bahia 2 x 1 Ponte Preta (Fonte Nova) – 23,593 fans

Gremio 3 x 1 Guarani (Arena) – 22,649 fans

Gremio 0 x 1 Chapecoense (Arena) – 22,021 fans

Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grêmio (Independência) – 21,831 fans

Vasco 0 x 0 Grêmio (São Januário) – 21,075 fans

The income from the game between Vasco and Cruzeiro, of R$ 2,284,230.50, was not a record in Serie B. The biggest collection was in the 0-0 draw between Guarani and Vasco, at Arena da Amazônia, in Manaus, on 19 May: BRL 2,801,270. The second largest belongs to Cruzeiro, in the game against Sampaio Corrêa: R$ 2,466,489.50.

Highest incomes in the Brazilian Series B

Guarani 0 x 0 Vasco (Amazon Arena) – BRL 2,801,270

Cruise 2 x 0 Sampaio Corrêa (Mineirão) – R$ 2,466,489.50

Vasco 1 x 0 Cruise (Maracanã) – BRL 2,284,230.50

Cruise 2 x 0 CRB (Mineirão) – BRL 1,498,743.50

Gremio 0 x 1 Chapecoense (Arena) – BRL 975,461.00

Bahia 2 x 1 Criciúma (Fonte Nova) – BRL 937,393.00

Guild 3 x 1 Guarani (Arena) – BRL 869,039.00

Vasco 1 x 0 Bahia (São Januário) – BRL 654,462.00

Bahia 1 x 0 Sport (Fonte Nova) – BRL 639,672.50

Guild 2 x 0 CRB (Arena) – BRL 633,555.00

Vasco 0 x 0 Grêmio (São Januário) – R$ 624,424.00

Cruise 1 x 0 Grêmio (Independência) – R$ 610,879.00

Vasco 2 x 0 Brusque (São Januário) – BRL 594,938.00

Vasco 1 x 1 Vila Nova (São Januário) – R$ 583,486.00

Cruise 1 x 0 Brusque (Mineirão) – R$ 542,074.50

Vasco 1 x 0 CSA (São Januário) – R$ 523,947.00.

Bahia 2 x 1 Ponte Preta (Fonte Nova) – BRL 456,890.00

Ranking of Cruzeiro by audience and income in Serie B