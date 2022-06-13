Vasco breaks attendance record in Serie B against Cruzeiro; see ranking

Vasco beat Cruzeiro on the field and broke the audience record of Cruzeiro fans in Serie B
photo: Daniel RAMALHO / CRVG

Vasco beat Cruzeiro 1-0 this Sunday (12) and broke the attendance record for the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, with 63,609 fans present at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro. The paying public was 58,659, of which 4,000 were from Cruzeiro. The income was BRL 2,284,230.50.

Until then, the two biggest audiences in Serie B belonged to Cruzeiro: 58,397 fans in the 2-0 victory over Sampaio Corrêa, on May 22, and 42,004 fans in the 2-0 triumph over CRB, on June 8, both in Mineirão.

Vasco had been sending his matches in Serie B in São Januário. The largest audience recorded in Colina had been 21,075 fans, in the 0-0 draw with Grêmio, on June 2, for the 10th round.

Cruzeiro will have another audience in the top 4 of Série B in front of Ponte Preta, next Thursday (16), at 4 pm, at Mineirão, for the 13th round. More than 50,000 tickets have already been sold in advance. The club will surpass the mark of 42,004 fans present in front of CRB, on June 8.

Largest audiences of the Brazilian Series B

  • Vasco 1 x 0 Cruzeiro (Maracanã) – 63,609 fans
  • Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corrêa (Mineirão) – 58,397 fans
  • Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB (Mineirão) – 42,004 fans
  • Bahia 2 x 1 Criciúma (Fonte Nova) – 33,345 fans
  • Guarani 0 x 0 Vasco (Arena da Amazônia) – 33,048 fans
  • Bahia 1 x 0 Sport (Fonte Nova) – 27,160 fans
  • Bahia 2 x 1 Ponte Preta (Fonte Nova) – 23,593 fans
  • Gremio 3 x 1 Guarani (Arena) – 22,649 fans
  • Gremio 0 x 1 Chapecoense (Arena) – 22,021 fans
  • Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grêmio (Independência) – 21,831 fans
  • Vasco 0 x 0 Grêmio (São Januário) – 21,075 fans

The income from the game between Vasco and Cruzeiro, of R$ 2,284,230.50, was not a record in Serie B. The biggest collection was in the 0-0 draw between Guarani and Vasco, at Arena da Amazônia, in Manaus, on 19 May: BRL 2,801,270. The second largest belongs to Cruzeiro, in the game against Sampaio Corrêa: R$ 2,466,489.50.

Highest incomes in the Brazilian Series B

  • Guarani 0 x 0 Vasco (Amazon Arena) – BRL 2,801,270
  • Cruise 2 x 0 Sampaio Corrêa (Mineirão) – R$ 2,466,489.50
  • Vasco 1 x 0 Cruise (Maracanã) – BRL 2,284,230.50
  • Cruise 2 x 0 CRB (Mineirão) – BRL 1,498,743.50
  • Gremio 0 x 1 Chapecoense (Arena) – BRL 975,461.00
  • Bahia 2 x 1 Criciúma (Fonte Nova) – BRL 937,393.00
  • Guild 3 x 1 Guarani (Arena) – BRL 869,039.00
  • Vasco 1 x 0 Bahia (São Januário) – BRL 654,462.00
  • Bahia 1 x 0 Sport (Fonte Nova) – BRL 639,672.50
  • Guild 2 x 0 CRB (Arena) – BRL 633,555.00
  • Vasco 0 x 0 Grêmio (São Januário) – R$ 624,424.00
  • Cruise 1 x 0 Grêmio (Independência) – R$ 610,879.00
  • Vasco 2 x 0 Brusque (São Januário) – BRL 594,938.00
  • Vasco 1 x 1 Vila Nova (São Januário) – R$ 583,486.00
  • Cruise 1 x 0 Brusque (Mineirão) – R$ 542,074.50
  • Vasco 1 x 0 CSA (São Januário) – R$ 523,947.00.
  • Bahia 2 x 1 Ponte Preta (Fonte Nova) – BRL 456,890.00

Ranking of Cruzeiro by audience and income in Serie B

  • 1st Cruise 2 x 0 Sampaio Corrêa – 58,397 (R$ 2,466,489.50)
  • 2nd Cruise 2 x 0 CRB – ​​42,004 (R$ 1,498,743.50)
  • 3rd Cruise 1 x 0 Grêmio – 21,831 (R$ 610,879.00)
  • 4th Cruise 1 x 0 Brusque – 19,115 (R$ 542,074.50)
  • 5th Cruise 1 x 0 Londrina – 14,074 (R$ 316,889.00)

Source link

