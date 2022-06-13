Vasco breaks attendance record in Serie B against Cruzeiro; see ranking

Until then, the two biggest audiences in Serie B belonged to Cruzeiro: 58,397 fans in the 2-0 victory over Sampaio Corrêa, on May 22, and 42,004 fans in the 2-0 triumph over CRB, on June 8, both in Mineirão.
Vasco had been sending his matches in Serie B in São Januário. The largest audience recorded in Colina had been 21,075 fans, in the 0-0 draw with Grêmio, on June 2, for the 10th round.
Largest audiences of the Brazilian Series B
- Vasco 1 x 0 Cruzeiro (Maracanã) – 63,609 fans
- Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corrêa (Mineirão) – 58,397 fans
- Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB (Mineirão) – 42,004 fans
- Bahia 2 x 1 Criciúma (Fonte Nova) – 33,345 fans
- Guarani 0 x 0 Vasco (Arena da Amazônia) – 33,048 fans
- Bahia 1 x 0 Sport (Fonte Nova) – 27,160 fans
- Bahia 2 x 1 Ponte Preta (Fonte Nova) – 23,593 fans
- Gremio 3 x 1 Guarani (Arena) – 22,649 fans
- Gremio 0 x 1 Chapecoense (Arena) – 22,021 fans
- Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grêmio (Independência) – 21,831 fans
- Vasco 0 x 0 Grêmio (São Januário) – 21,075 fans
The income from the game between Vasco and Cruzeiro, of R$ 2,284,230.50, was not a record in Serie B. The biggest collection was in the 0-0 draw between Guarani and Vasco, at Arena da Amazônia, in Manaus, on 19 May: BRL 2,801,270. The second largest belongs to Cruzeiro, in the game against Sampaio Corrêa: R$ 2,466,489.50.
Highest incomes in the Brazilian Series B
- Guarani 0 x 0 Vasco (Amazon Arena) – BRL 2,801,270
- Cruise 2 x 0 Sampaio Corrêa (Mineirão) – R$ 2,466,489.50
- Vasco 1 x 0 Cruise (Maracanã) – BRL 2,284,230.50
- Cruise 2 x 0 CRB (Mineirão) – BRL 1,498,743.50
- Gremio 0 x 1 Chapecoense (Arena) – BRL 975,461.00
- Bahia 2 x 1 Criciúma (Fonte Nova) – BRL 937,393.00
- Guild 3 x 1 Guarani (Arena) – BRL 869,039.00
- Vasco 1 x 0 Bahia (São Januário) – BRL 654,462.00
- Bahia 1 x 0 Sport (Fonte Nova) – BRL 639,672.50
- Guild 2 x 0 CRB (Arena) – BRL 633,555.00
- Vasco 0 x 0 Grêmio (São Januário) – R$ 624,424.00
- Cruise 1 x 0 Grêmio (Independência) – R$ 610,879.00
- Vasco 2 x 0 Brusque (São Januário) – BRL 594,938.00
- Vasco 1 x 1 Vila Nova (São Januário) – R$ 583,486.00
- Cruise 1 x 0 Brusque (Mineirão) – R$ 542,074.50
- Vasco 1 x 0 CSA (São Januário) – R$ 523,947.00.
- Bahia 2 x 1 Ponte Preta (Fonte Nova) – BRL 456,890.00
Ranking of Cruzeiro by audience and income in Serie B
- 1st Cruise 2 x 0 Sampaio Corrêa – 58,397 (R$ 2,466,489.50)
- 2nd Cruise 2 x 0 CRB – 42,004 (R$ 1,498,743.50)
- 3rd Cruise 1 x 0 Grêmio – 21,831 (R$ 610,879.00)
- 4th Cruise 1 x 0 Brusque – 19,115 (R$ 542,074.50)
- 5th Cruise 1 x 0 Londrina – 14,074 (R$ 316,889.00)