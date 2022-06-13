Viral: advice from Mano to Dorival, Basque party at Maraca and pepper spray at Couto Pereira | football

The Valentine’s Day weekend has a lot of love at Viralizou do ge. Starting with the celebration of Vasco’s fans in the victory over Cruzeiro, with a show in the stands of Maracanã, and continuing with the “kiss camera” in Brazilian stadiums.

Serie A table and standings

Serie B table and classification

On the other hand, there were also unfortunate scenes involving organized and pepper spray in the outside area of ​​Couto Pereira. The gas entered the stadium and hit fans and players in Coritiba x Palmeiras, paralyzing the match.

Check out the moments that went viral from the weekend games:

1 of 2 Vasco supporter during a game against Cruzeiro, at Maracanã — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Vasco supporter during a game against Cruzeiro, at Maracanã – Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

Vasco fans perform at Maraca

Sunday with a game between two Brazilian champions at Maracanã. To complete the script, Vasco’s supporters went out in force, having a beautiful party in the 1-0 victory over leader Cruzeiro (see the video below). There were more than 63 thousand fans in the duel inside the G-4, a record for Serie B.

Vasco fans have a beautiful party at Maracanã after victory over Cruzeiro

Vasco x Cruzeiro has the seventh largest audience of the year and breaks Serie B record; check top 10

On the field, there was a beautiful ball hit by Nenê. Pure category of the forty-year-old ace. And also some random faces:

Baby during Vasco’s victory over Cruzeiro — Photo: Reproduction

Check out the best moments of the good match at Maracanã:

Best moments: Vasco 1 x 0 Cruzeiro for the 12th round of Serie B

Pepper spray for Coritiba x Palmeiras

At Couto Pereira, Palmeiras beat Coritiba 2-0, remaining in the lead of the Brasileirão and breaking a taboo of not beating Coxa in Curitiba that had lasted since 1997. The game, however, was marked by a regrettable scene.

A fight between uniforms outside the stadium prompted the use of pepper spray by the police. And the effects were felt by fans and also athletes on the field, causing a six-minute stoppage and the removal of people and children from a sector of the stands.

Game between Coritiba and Palmeiras is interrupted by pepper spray

2 of 2 Children removed from the stands at Couto Pereira after using pepper spray outside the stadium — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF Children removed from the stands at Couto Pereira after pepper spraying outside the stadium – Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF

Palmeiras dominated the game with the ball rolling. The goals were scored by Dudu and Rony:

The goals of Coritiba 0 x 2 Palmeiras, for the 11th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Advice from Mano a Dorival

Birthday boy on Saturday, the sixty-year-old Mano was much celebrated by Internacional fans in the 3-1 victory over Flamengo. And, after the game, he took the opportunity to give a sincere advice to Dorival Júnior, who is coming to Rubro-Negro.

“It can be improved. My (team) was also messed up and it did”.

Dorival Júnior talks after game with Mano Menezes, who admits: “Mine was also messed up”

During the match, De Pena made that complaint to the referee in the “talk a lot” style. Directed to Marino.

At 27 min of the 2nd half – De Pena complains about Marinho: “Talks a lot”

And the day wasn’t even Mengão’s. Diego Ribas took that pen from Johnny, tried to appeal to the lack and failed. He was missed.

At 42 min of the 2nd half – Johnny gives Diego a pen

After the game, Diego went to the interview on the field for Flamengo:

“We’re not going to win with the past,” said the midfielder, among other things. Check it out in the video.

Diego Ribas analyzes Flamengo’s troubled moment: “We have a lot to correct”

São Paulo beat América-MG 1-0 at Morumbi, returned to the G-4, and the game had that collision between coach Rogério Ceni and Everaldo. Could it be the technician’s fault? Or the player? Divergent opinions among internet users.

Everaldo tries to dribble on Reinaldo and bumps into Rogério Ceni during São Paulo vs América-MG

Pinball in Corinthians vs Juventude

Corinthians’ victory over Juventude by 2-0, at Neo Química Arena, had good bids, but also a painful one. The Juventude defense did it down there, which looked more like a pinball.

Sneezed the bat! Juventud’s defense fumbles when trying to clear the ball

The goal lost by Cano against Galo…

In another game at Maraca, but on Saturday, Cano managed to miss that goal when the score was 0-0 between Fluminense and Atlético-GO. It’s the classic “even my grandma used to do it”.

At 15 min of the 1st half – wrong shot by Cano do Fluminense against Atlético-GO

Ended up missing it. The Dragon won 2-0 with a great goal from Jefferson from afar:

At 34 min of the 1st half – goal from outside the Jefferson area of ​​Atlético-GO against Fluminense

Look at the hit that Hulk put on the ball in this free kick in the 1-1 draw between Atlético-MG and Santos. If you catch someone from the barrier…

At 16 min of the 2nd half – right finish by Hulk from Atlético-MG against Santos

Love in the air… and on the stadium screens