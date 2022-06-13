Vitória board fines players and assistant after fight in Fortaleza

The field result in the 1×1 draw between Vitória and Atlético Cearense, on Saturday night (11), ended up being in the background after the match because of a generalized fight that started in the 2nd half time between midfielder Eduardo, on the side rubro-negro, and Yan Costa, striker of the Atlético team.

This Sunday (12), the board of Vitória announced that it will fine Eduardo, in addition to defender Mateus Moraes and assistant coach Ricardo Amadeu, who were expelled by the referee for also participating in the fight. In the case of the assistant, the DAZN streaming service broadcast caught him kicking a downed player.

“The board of Esporte Clube Vitória decided to fine the assistant coach Ricardo Amadeu and the athletes Mateus Moraes and Eduardo who got into trouble during the match against Atlético Cearense, Saturday night, in Fortaleza. The three were expelled by the referee. deprived of sportsmanship do not represent the training thought of professionals and people who work at the institution. Football director Rodrigo Pastana communicated to the three, still in Fortaleza, the club’s decision to apply the fine”, informed the club.

In addition to the fine, the trio is suspended from the match against Botafogo-SP, next Sunday (19), at 5 pm, in Barradão, valid for the 11th round of Series C.