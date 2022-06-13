“We haven’t won anything since he arrived”

With a squad full of great players, Flamengo, considered one of the powers of Brazilian football, finds itself even more in a strong crisis. Defeated by Inter, away from home, by 3 to 1, the giant from Rio de Janeiro is now threatened by relegation, and with 3 consecutive defeats in the Brasileirão.

To try to get out of the crisis, Flamengo fired the Portuguese Paulo Sousa for the arrival of Dorival Jr. Without even training the team, the former Ceará coach was present on the sidelines, but he could do nothing in the face of the terrible football presented by Fla.

After another defeat, Flamengo fans lost patience with the defender David Luiz, who arrived at the club to be the club’s main defender. On social media, part of the fans of the giant from Rio de Janeiro put him as one of the culprits for the bad phase that the club is going through.

“This David Luiz is a cold foot as well. After he arrived, we didn’t get any po#@”publishes a fan of the club.

“The ENTIRE team is bad, whole. But the disgust I got from David Luiz is something surreal. The guy doesn’t give a shit, always trotting, always careless. My God, how DISGUSTING.”

Posts against David Luiz

With Flamengo, the defender has a contract until the end of the year, and may leave the team in July, to, who knows, return to Europe.