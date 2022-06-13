What changed with the replacement of McDonald’s by a local fast-food chain in Russia – News

After the closing of the fast-food chain McDonald’s in Russia, the restaurants that operated under the brand of the American company reopened with a new face last Sunday (12).

The new eateries call Vkusno & tochka or “Tasty and ready”. The slogan has also changed and makes a joke of the current situation: “The name changes, the love stays”. The phrase was displayed in the restaurant where the main reopening of the new Russian hamburger took place, on Pushkinskaya Square in Moscow. The location was also where McDonald’s opened its first diner in the country, on January 31, 1990.



















The menu underwent some changes, such as the removal of the Big Mac and the Happy McLanche. McFLurry is no longer among the ice cream offerings on the new Russian network. Nuggets and sundaes are still on sale.

Vkusno & tochka prices are a little lower. According to information released by Reuters, a double cheeseburger costs 129 rubles (R$11.43) compared to 160 rubles (R$14.60) in the old cafeteria.





The packaging of fries, hamburgers and drinks is white and similar to McDonald’s. Travel bags are also brown. In an improvised way, the logo of the former fast-food chain was covered in black on the packaging of ketchup and other sauces.





Customers stated that while the taste of Coke was slightly different, the taste of the hamburgers and fries remained the same. The executives highlighted that the objective is that customers do not perceive any difference in quality or in the environment.

McDonald’s restaurants were closed on March 14 in response to the invasion of Ukraine by President Vladimir Putin. Last month, the American company sold its chain of 850 restaurants in Russia to Alexander Govor, a franchisee of McDonald’s Corp.



