WhatsApp tests use of iOS Focus Mode and other news

WhatsApp will now automatically identify when Do Not Disturb is enabled on iOS. The addition will utilize a new iOS 15 API to drive this improved integration. The goal is to prevent you from not understanding why that call appeared as lost if it didn’t even ring.

Today, if the mode is activated on the iPhone, the user may lose the log of calls via WhatsApp. This is because there is no explanation: the call will just show up as missed and done. With the switch, a label in the call history will indicate that the call was “Muted by Do Not Disturb”.

Now, you’ll know when you’ve missed a call because of iPhone’s Do Not Disturb mode (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

According to the specialized website WABetaInfo, the messaging platform will store this information on the cell phone so as not to face security problems. For now, the improvement is nearing completion, so it’s not only available to some beta testers.

Improved location stickers

For Android users, the messaging app may soon release the redesigned location stickers. The image editor, which contains the drawing tools, now has two different designs to represent the location sticker.

The sticker can be used in its original white format or in a black and white version for contrasting backgrounds (Image: Alveni Lisboa/Canaltech)

Such alternate looks can be manually changed by the person simply by touching the sticker. It can be chosen in two colors: white background with black text and green icon or semi-transparent gray background with white text and icon.

You can check if the news has been released in your account on the screen before uploading a photo/image. You will need to click on the smiley face icon and search for the location symbol.

This is a previewed change in WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.22.13.16, restricted to a few testers. There is still no forecast of arriving in the stable app.

Source: WABetaInfo