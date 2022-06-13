Why did the Brasileirão no longer have Peruvian players?

THE Peru’s team faces today (13) Australia in the play-off for the Qatar World Cup. The match starts at 15:00 (Brasília time) and will be held at Al-Rayyan Stadium, in Qatar.

Commanded by Argentine coach Ricardo Gareca, the red and white team is looking for its second consecutive trip to the World Cup, which has not happened for exactly 40 years. On that occasion, Peruvians participated in the 1978 (Argentina) and 1982 (Spain) World Cups. The presence at the 2018 World Cup, held in Russia, was the first since then.

Is the current Peruvian crop weak? River Plate’s 8-1 massacre over Alianza Lima in the last round of the Libertadores group stage was a symptom.

Other? Peru is the only foreign player in Conmebol without players in the Brasileirão 2022. Even Bolivia and Venezuela, historically at the bottom of the table, have players in Serie A.

The Peruvian presence, after all, had been intense in Brazilian football over the last decade. It was a Peruvian player, Paolo Guerrero, who scored Corinthians’ goal at the World Cup over Chelsea ten years ago.

Other Peruvians with good moments in Brazil were Christian Cueva and Miguel Trauco – both will start today against Australia.

Those with a good memory will also recall the passages through Brazil of Luis Advíncula (Ponte Preta), Yoshimar Yotún (Vasco), Raúl Ruidíaz (Coritiba), Luis Ramírez (Corinthians, Ponte Preta and Botafogo) and Martín Hidalgo (Inter and Grêmio).

The reasons for the absence

“The Brasileirão teams always look for quality, and some leagues today don’t have this condition”, said Gustavo Grossi, executive manager of Inter’s youth categories.

“It’s not a problem specific to Peru, but the characteristic profile of the foreigner who comes to Brazil is to stand out in their country, then in their national team, and instead of going straight to Europe, come to Brazilian football as a platform.”

For Marcelo Barbarotti, Youth football executive, the current quality of athletes from other nationalities fulfills more the needs of national clubs.

“I consider that Bolivia, Venezuela and Peru, despite having evolved in recent years, are still a little behind the other leagues. These athletes that the Brazilian market attracts are players from a ‘second shelf’ from Argentina, Ecuador, from Colombia.”

“The Peruvian absence is a momentary situation”, analyzes Júnior Chávare, who commanded the executive board of the base categories of Grêmio, São Paulo and Atlético-MG.

“There are countless examples of Peruvian players who played here, and they were relevant players, in good technical condition.”

Brasileirão 2022 foreign countries

Argentina – 17

Uruguay – 17

Colombia – 13

Paraguay – 9

Ecuador – 8

Chile – 4

Ukraine – two

Portugal – two

Italy – two

Venezuela – two

Finland – 1

Bolivia – 1

China – 1

United States – 1

South Korea – 1

Source: specialized website “Transfermarkt”