Why were guest actors ‘terrified’ while filming a series? Jennifer Aniston responds Rolling Stone

friends (1995) is one of the most popular series of all time and, in addition to a strong main cast, it had several cameos from big names in Hollywood. However, because it was filmed with an audience, the series scared guest actors, as revealed. Jennifer Aniston.

in an interview with sebastian stan for the Actors on Actors gives Varietythe actress of friends explained that other actors were terrified upon entering the set. “You had an audience. And by the way, every actor, who was a movie actor and going on our show, was terrified. They were like, ‘Who are these people laughing at what I’m saying?,” he said.

Among the guest actors for the sitcom are names like Ben Stiller, Brad Pitt, Bruce Willis, Danny DeVito, Ellen Pompeo, Gary Oldman, George Clooney, Jon Favreau, Julia Roberts, Reese Witherspoon, Winona Ryderbetween others.

sitcom created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, friends aired from September 22, 1994 to May 6, 2004 and told the story of a group of friends who lived in New York’s Greenwich Village neighborhood with the actors Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. In 2021, the cast reunited in a special from HBO Max.

