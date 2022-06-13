Will Smith plans comeback after Oscar slap and Academy punishment with sequel to one of his biggest hits – Monet

+



Will Smith in a scene from I Am Legend (2007) (Photo: Reproduction)

Actor Will Smith plans an epic comeback after his controversial slap on co-star Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. A source close to the star revealed to British newspaper The Sun that he is investing heavily in the production of the sequel to ‘I Am the Legend’ (2007), one of the biggest hits of his career.

The same contact said Smith has opted to work behind the scenes, avoiding any exposure over the past few months since his attack on Rock at the Oscars. He hasn’t updated his Instagram since the post with the apology to his colleague and has been going through therapy sessions while working with his collaborators on the development of ‘I Am Legend 2’.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars (Photo: Getty Images)

Smith attacked Rock at the Oscars after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s baldness, resulting from the actress’ alopecia.

A few minutes later, Smith was awarded the Oscar for best actor for his performance in ‘King Richard: Raising Champions’ (2021). The assault resulted in a 10-year ban for the actor from any event organized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood, the body responsible for the Oscars.

According to The Sun’s contact, Smith is currently working with screenwriter Akiva Goldsman on the script for the sequel to ‘I Am Legend’. The publication says that the actor will return to the role of scientist Robert Neville in his search for a cure to the zombie plague that has ravaged the world. The film will still have in its cast with the actor Michael B. Jordan. The original feature still had in its cast with the Brazilian Alice Braga.

“The concept is being developed by Warner Bros. and there is no indication that Will will be removed from the project,” the source told The Sun. “He is the producer of the film and his production company is responsible for the development”.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars after-party (Photo: Getty Images)

“Will will be back at some point, the question is which studio will give him that opportunity. The public’s negative feelings towards him have waned in recent weeks as the world has focused on other stories, such as the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. And Will is in therapy and staying out of the spotlight.”

The same source concluded by saying, “Hollywood loves comeback stories with crumbling stars returning on big-time projects like Robert Downey Jr., Mel Gibson, Drew Barrumore and Winona Ryder.” Smith’s representatives did not comment on The Sun’s story. Watch the trailer for ‘I Am Legend’ below: