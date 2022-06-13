Will Smith will make his comeback with a major film, says source

Banned from the Oscars for the next 10 years, Will Smith will make his return to the big screen with a major film. According to a source, the star is already working on his return to the screen with “I Am Legend 2”.

In the Westbrook Studios production, the artist will resume his role as scientist Robert Neville, who will work to find a cure for zombies and fight for life in a post-apocalyptic New York.

In the first film of the saga, Will Smith played opposite Michael B. Jordan and took in US$ 585,410,052 at the box office (almost R$ 3 billion at the current price). For the sequel, the feature film is also expected to be successful.

“The script is being written mentioning his character and for now, Will remains attached to the project. The concept has yet to be signed off on by Warner Brothers, but there is no indication that Will is out of the project,” the source told The Sun.

Will Smith Controversy and His Possible Return

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face after the comedian joked about his wife Jada Smith’s hair loss. The actress suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss at times. Troubled by the situation, the star went up on the Oscars stage and hit the comedian.

The repercussion of the act generated punishments for the actor. Thus, he was banned from attending the Academy ceremony for 10 years and saw some career opportunities stall.

For the source who gave the interview to The Sun, the negative thoughts about the artist have already diminished, in part because he left the focus of the public, who turned their attention to the trial of Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

In addition, the source believes that the artist will be able to make his return to the cinema just as others did and were acclaimed.

“Will is in therapy and out of the spotlight. Certainly, Hollywood loves comeback stories, in which stars seemingly out of business bounce back with a big project, like Robert Downey Jr, Mel Gibson, Drew Barrymore and Winona Ryder.” .