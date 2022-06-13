Windows 11 promises 5 changes to make life easier for gamers

Microsoft announced that it is developing new features that will improve the experience of playing games on PC through Windows 11. In all, five updates are expected for the operating system.

Check out what’s new:

1. Auto HDR

Microsoft is testing an application to improve the color accuracy of windowed games. In HDR games with extremely bright or dark colors, it will be possible to adjust a slider to the user’s taste to get the best gaming experience.

2. Variable refresh rate

Still in games running in windowed mode, another promised feature is the Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). With it, you can configure the game frame rate to match your monitor’s screen refresh rate. This avoids the screen tearing effect when the game displays a higher refresh rate than the monitor can handle.

3. App to calibrate the effect on images

Microsoft’s operating system will also receive a new feature that will allow gamers to improve color accuracy, effects and game consistency on HDR screens. The app will have three standards, one for determining the darkest visible detail, one for the brightest visible detail, and one more for how bright the screen can be.

4. Bar adapted for controls

Windows 11 will have a new bar adapted for controls paired with the system. By clicking on the Xbox button on the controller, you will be able to access Xbox Cloud Gaming, in addition to viewing a list of recent games. This saves the user from having to use the keyboard or mouse.

5. Game Pass Widget for Windows

The system should also receive an updated Game Pass widget, making it easier for players to browse and discover new games. Additionally, the widget will allow users to go back to recently played titles.

In addition to Windows 11, the Microsoft Edge browser, in the desktop version, will also undergo improvements, such as a new personalized games homepage, a menu for accessing popular and free games; in addition to an efficiency mode to improve the performance of games.

Microsoft did not reveal when it intends to make all these news available, limiting itself to saying that they will arrive “soon”.