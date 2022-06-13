With different actresses, Harley Quinn will be in DCEU, Joker 2 and spin-off of The Batman

As well as the jokera harlequin will also have three different simultaneous live-action versions. According to insider Grace Randolphthe Gotham City villain will be in joker 2 and in Arkham, spin-off of The Batmanin addition to DCEU.

Grace indicates that Harley Quinn will actually be played by Lady Gagaas rumors suggest, Joker: Folie à Deux.

In arkhamspin-off of The Batmanit is not yet known who may play the villain, but recently the names of Anya Taylor-Joy (image below), Victoria Pedretti and Sydney Sweeney were cited by the Giant Freakin Robot website as possible actresses who are in the running to be Dr. Harleen Fifteen/Batverse Harley Quinn.

In cinemas, Harley Quinn is incarnated so far by Margot Robbie in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), a franchise that has the heroes of Justice League.

Unlike the character Robbie, the other Harley Quinns should initially appear as distinct versions of the psychiatrist doctor Harleen Quinze, who works at Arkham Asylum and becomes a criminal after she falls in love with her patient, The Joker.

Harley Quinn was created in the 90s to serve as the Joker’s love interest in the cartoon. Batman: The Animated SeriesThe character was so successful that it was introduced in canon form in DC Comics.

Currently, the villain can also be seen in her own animated series. Harley Quinngives HBO Max. The design, aimed at an adult audience. It has nothing to do with the classic Batman animation. Kaley Cuoco voices Harlequin in the show.

