With high demand, the most popular fighter in the US will return to production

Admin 14 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Today’s most popular US fighter will be remanufactured due to high demand from foreign countries for attack planes.

USAF F-16C Falcon in Nellis, Nevada


The General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon, also known as the Viper, first flew in 1974 and has since been a venerable platform with great refurbishment capabilities. It is the second most produced fighter in the US, only behind the McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II, however, the latter, which made history in Vietnam, was not exported as much as the F-16.

There are 25 countries flying the Falcon across the globe, in variants ranging from the F-16A to the F-16V, in addition to the F-2 model made under license by Mitsubishi in Japan. And now the story will be continued, as Lockheed Martin has confirmed that it will return to producing the fighter, which had production suspended in 2018.

An executive confirmed the information to Reuters, stating that the first new Falcons should leave the factory in 2024, with the production line restarting as early as next year.

Interested customers include Bulgaria, Bahrain, Taiwan, Slovakia and Jordan. In addition, other current operators may want newer units for fleet renewal.


Source link

About Admin

Check Also

The catastrophic threat of total drought in Lake Mead, the largest water reservoir in the US

Regan Morris and Sophie Long From BBC News in Los Angeles (USA) 5 hours ago …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved