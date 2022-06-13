With very expensive pieces, luxury and sports brands unite for a larger audience – 06/13/2022

A few weeks ago, Balenciaga engaged social media with a parade at the New York Stock Exchange, in the United States. The hooded and fetishistic models presented the Resort 2023 collection, which was born from a collaboration between the French brand and Adidas.

The sports brand was not restricted to this single partnership. Alongside Gucci, it launched a line with its popular three stripes in pieces that even wore Madonna’s son David Banda.

But Adidas was not alone in venturing into the international luxury market.

Recently, Jacquemus, adored by sisters Hadid and Kendall Jenner, aimed at this same strategy by linking up with Nike. to generate buzz in the media, label creative director Simon Porte Jacquemus has enlisted Sydney Sweeney — star of the “Euphoria” series — for the campaign, in which she appears wearing the yet-to-be-officially-released, bold and sporty outfits on a motorbike.

Fashion at salty prices – not always original

When images of all these clothes start to gain social media, they soon become items of desire. At the same time they surprised most users by the prices taken to the extreme.

Balenciaga’s Resort 2023 collection show at the New York Stock Exchange in the United States, in collaboration with Adidas Image: Disclosure

Balenciaga’s collaboration with Adidas, for example, was available for amounts ranging from US$210 to US$5,500, around R$1,000 to R$26,000.

Already the partnership with Gucci revealed prices between US$ 235 and US$ 3.9 thousand – in reais, reaching almost R$ 20 thousand.

The surprise didn’t stop there. While the releases with the brand that took Lady Gaga to cinemas had their particularities, such as prints and colors, Balenciaga’s pieces, in turn, did not differ much from those produced by Adidas originally.

The fashion profile “Diet Prada” on Instagram, for example, mocked when comparing how much a customer would spend buying an outfit from the sports brand without and with the collab with the brand. The visual difference between them was barely visible, since the price presented an abyss of R$ 7.3 thousand.

“The power of a logo”, highlighted the administrator of the page with more than 3 million followers. As shocking as the R$ 10 thousand charged for the dirty and torn sneakers released by Gvsalia.

Question of “belonging”

“It is necessary to recognize that yes, the luxury ‘etiquette’ alone brings with it a very discrepant price increase”, says Sofia Martelini, strategist and trend expert at WGSN, to Our. “O which, for this market, preserves the status of exclusivity, which is almost always an essential pillar for the constructions of consumer desire”.

The trend analysis firm’s expert points to an even more important factor: the sense of belonging.

By shelling out the thousands of reais, the buyer is automatically part of an exclusive club — even if the clothes aren’t recognized by everyone.

“Only a real connoisseur of the market can look at a black knit dress with the Balenciaga x Adidas logo and recognize the value of it”, adds Martelini. “Both in money and in status.”

In English, the acronym IYKYK — if you know you know — or, ‘if you know, you know’ is very popular in the fashion world for that very reason.”

In addition to belonging, high prices are also seen as a result of smaller print runs and production processes, which undergo changes when they fall into the hands of the brands: “This is where the luxury label will also insert another essential pillar, which is quality, both labor and raw material”, adds Martelini.

Why so much success?

Gucci partnered with Adidas. Pieces can be worth up to R$ 20 thousand Image: Disclosure

Collaborations between brands from different segments and markets have been going on for many years, having become a key strategy to make noise. and also to explore a market and audience different from your own.

However, the boom of luxury brands collaborating with sporting names can also be explained by factors other than these.

“ANDThese partnerships are an attempt by both parties to remain current and relevant”, says Sofia Martelini.

Triple S, classic Balenciaga sneaker, in a collab version with Adidas Image: Disclosure

For luxury brands, usually associated with concepts of “tradition”, “heritage” and even inaccessibility, collaborating with popular names like Nike and Adidas makes them more current, casual and accessible. If not in prices, in understanding.

After all, not everyone can (or wants) to absorb the most subversive concepts proposed by Demna Gvsalia’s Balenciaga or the eccentric maximalism of Alessandro Michele’s Gucci.

As for sports brands, collaborating with these names also elevates them to another level, placing them as desired brands, part of the high-fashion market.

“With the pandemic in recent years and consumers changing their fashion consumption priorities, it was to be expected that brands would look for more appealing directions for their consumers”, says the trend expert. “The idea of ​​comfort and functionality of sportswear appears as a solution”.

That is, if the luxury consumer spent two years without having a place to wear a flowing Gucci dress, he could wear a tracksuit of the brand in your collab with Adidas in the house.

The profitable fruits of the union

Jacquemus explored sensuality for a partnership with Nike, not yet released, with a campaign starring Sydney Sweeney Image: Playback/Instagram

In addition to the sense of exclusivity, as these are usually special collections and generate a lot of buzzthe appeal to the consumer is also in the junction of signs and typical elements of two distinct brands in a single product.

In Jacquemus’ collection with Nike, for example, it is already possible to notice the French brand’s approach to simplified sensualism with Nike’s performance forms and materials, creating a unique aesthetic that is still associated with two names highly desired by consumers. .

“It is more difficult for a brand to be able to create a traditional collection, without being a collabwith the same impact in terms of recognition”, comments Sofia. “Although this happens, mainly among people who are more inserted in the market”.

Martelini mentions the collaboration between Louis Vuitton and Supreme, launched in 2017: “It’s a collection to this day instantly recognizable”

Thus, brands benefit from a branding and brand perception point of view, by reinforcing a “cool” and exclusive status, but also have the potential to create pieces that will become collector’s items.