With Vitor Roque, Brazil thrashes Uruguay 7-0 and wins the U-20 title

photo: Pedro Vale/CBF Vitor Roque scored Brazil’s first goal in the rout over Uruguay Brazil faced Uruguay in a match worthy of the Esprito Santo International Tournament Cup, in Cariacica (ES), and thrashed 7-0 this Sunday. The highlight of the triumph was Marcos Leonardo, Santos striker, with four goals. Vitor Roque, ex-Cruzeiro and currently at Athletico-PR, did one.

The Selection won the competition unbeaten. They won the three games played, scoring 16 goals and conceding just three. The tournament served as preparation for the South American Under-20 Championship, which will take place in January 2023 and which, in turn, will qualify for a spot in the category’s World Cup.

the goals

Brazil opened the scoring in the 28th minute of the first half. After taking a corner, Vitor Roquefrom Athletico-PR, deflected his head and made it 1 to 0.

Two minutes later, in the 30th minute, Marcos Leonardo was tackled inside the area. The number nine himself charged and, with a cavadinha, expanded. The striker scored the second in the game, Brazil’s third, in the final stretch of the first half, at 44.

On the return of the break, Seleo made the fourth in just eight minutes. Matheus Nascimento, from Botafogo, made a nice back-heel pass and found Marcos Leonardo, who didn’t miss it.

The goals that gave the final numbers to the rout came within a five-minute interval. In the 36th minute of the second half, Kayky, from Manchester City, received Marcos Leonardo and scored the fifth Brazilian goal.

In the next minute, Marcos Leonardo received inside the area and scored one more, his fourth goal of the game. Finally, at 40, Jader, also from Athletico-PR, gave the final numbers to the match.