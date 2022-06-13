Without missing Jô, Corinthians beat Juventude, in the easiest match of the year – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil



With the help of inattention and a lot of space, offered by Juventude in the first minute of the game, Corinthians returned to the leadership of the Brazilian Championship.

Adson, free, chose the pass for Giuliano, who played for Rafael Ramos, alone. The Portuguese side crossed, and the ball reached the same Adson, who swelled the nets.

1 to 0.

The goal at 60 seconds ended Eduardo Baptista’s main pretension. That of stopping the game in Itaquera, unnerving Vítor Pereira’s team, provoking mistakes by the favorite, who was playing at home.





Vítor Pereira’s team gained confidence to exchange passes, seek triangulations, attack as a block. All with the collaboration of a loose marking of the penultimate placed in the Brazilian and one of the favorites for relegation.

Without forcing, with great tranquility, at 38 minutes of the second half, Du Queiroz invaded the Intermediate of Juventude with the dominated ball and served to Mantuan. The kick came out strong, crossed, indefensible for Caesar. 2 to 0.

Corinthians was not at risk at any time.





It was the easiest match of 2022.

“We haven’t lost for a month. We needed a game like this in front of our fans”, said the young Mantuan, happy for his goal.

But, even with such an easy match, it was clear that Corinthians had to look for a defining striker.

Jô, who had his contract terminated due to the binges and fear of the crowd, did not miss him due to his irresponsible attitude. The solution today was collective. But the arrival of a definer is more than necessary.

Róger Guedes really tried. Cast as the sharpest striker, he ran on both sides of the field, tried tables, shots, pivot. But he doesn’t feel comfortable. It yields much more on the left side, a sector reserved for Willian, who is more talented than he is.

Vítor Pereira knew very well that the three points were more than mandatory, in the face of a very weak opponent. He left only Du Queiroz as a midfield marking player. Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Adson were free to change positions and worry only about articulating offensive plays.





Róger Guedes floated like an improvised centre-forward, and Willian had the left side to seek the baseline or enter diagonally.

Rafael Ramos was allowed to attack from the right.

The 4-3-3 mobile, as the Portuguese coach likes it.

Juventude played in a loose 4-5-1. The Rio Grande do Sul team was disappointing for its absolutely submissive posture. The goal taken in the first minute left the team scared, without confidence. Just trying to defend themselves.

In the second, Corinthians continued to control the match. Until Mantuan scored 2-0.

It was the game in which the team was least at risk of the year.

Corinthians faced an opponent completely without ambition, a spaced team, without vibration. Who didn’t even show a fight, wanting to leave with a better result than Itaquera. Juventude, visibly frightened, respected the Corinthians team too much.





The match gave Giuliano and Renato Augusto more confidence, who, with space, were able to dominate the midfielders. And also for the Portuguese right-back Rafael Ramos, who showed an emotional recovery, in the face of the serious problem with the midfielder Edenílson, from Internacional. Rafael got rid of the accusation in the Common Court of having called his opponent a monkey.

Now, it is up to Vítor Pereira to try to simplify his own work. And start to define the tactical form he wants for Corinthians. Today’s chosen, despite all the facility offered by Juventude, proved to be efficient.

As for Eduardo Baptista, let him show more courage, even with a weak cast. Otherwise, relegation will only be a matter of time. If he doesn’t get fired sooner.

The game in Itaquera was too predictable…



