Woman discovers ‘missing’ boyfriend is married and has three children

A relationship that started in the pandemic and ended with the discovery that the beloved had a wife and three children. This is the story of the American who lives in China, Rachel Waters, who, through an emotional appeal on Facebook by her “missing” boyfriend, ended up discovering that he was in his hometown, in Norwich, England, with his wife and three sons.

According to the Sun newspaper, Rachel reported that her then-boyfriend, Paul McGee, 40, had gone to England and was supposed to be back in Shenzhen, China, where the couple lived together. However, she was surprised by the news that her partner had a family.

“I haven’t heard from him recently and I’m worried something might have happened. If anyone knows anything, please contact me,” the South Carolina-born American wrote on Facebook.

“Not funny at all. He has a wife and kids. And I feel sorry for her,” wrote a friend of Paul’s.

Prior to the revealing trip, the Englishman and his wife had not seen each other for two years as the Englishman was working in China when the Covid-19 pandemic ignited and ended up being stranded in the country. At the time, he got involved with Rachel and did not say that he was married and had children.

After telling the story, Rachel deleted the story from Facebook.