WTO issues warning about food supply risks generated by the war in Ukraine – Época Negócios

Admin 3 hours ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

wheat, grains, plantation (Photo: Unsplash)

Grains from Ukraine will be missed by the world, warns the WTO (Photo: Unsplash)

Fifty-six members of the World Trade Organization (WTO)including the United States and the United Kingdom, released a joint statement warning of the consequences of the destruction of Ukraine for global trade, in particular with regard to the supply of fertilizers, sunflower oil, essential minerals and grains produced by the country.

“The impact of the war, including blocking Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea, is seriously jeopardizing food supplies to some of the most vulnerable parts of the world. This risks pushing millions of people into food insecurity, adding to the situation already serious illness caused by covid-19”, says the statement released this Sunday, 12, in the wake of the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference.

In the text, the countries that signed emphasize that they will look for ways to help Ukrainian farmers to continue planting and growing cereals and oilseeds. “Within the capacity of each WTO member, we will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of Ukrainian civilians, including to help ensure their access to basic goods and services, including food.”

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Ukraine will use NFTs to save its cultural ‘DNA’ amid Russian invasion

Amid the clear and present danger of the Russian military destroying Ukraine’s architectural wonders, museums …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved