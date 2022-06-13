Xiaomi Redmi 10C and 10A are officially launched in Brazil; check the prices

THE Xiaomi announced, last Friday (10), the official arrival in Brazil of cell phones Redmi 10C and redmi 10A. The models are proposed to be cost-effective and were launched in China last March. The devices seek to stand out for offering a large battery and cameras up to 50 MP, despite having more modest hardware. Both offer only 4G connection and also have Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 and more.

the appliances #Redmi10A and #Redmi10C are now available on Xiaomi’s official store at https://t.co/2L5CgRpBVw Find out which one is your face here: https://t.co/iQsjcl7m6U pic.twitter.com/npDrHYnLAb — Xiaomi Brazil (@XiaomiBrasil) June 10, 2022

Redmi 10C





The Redmi 10C is the more advanced of the two and comes equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processorwhich works together with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage with the possibility of expansion via Micro SD cards. The screen is a 6.71-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution of 1650×720 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The front camera is 5 MP and is housed in a teardrop notch. The battery has 5,000 mAh with support for charging up to 18W. The rear photographic set includes two lenses, one being 50 MP main sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor for macro. The model also comes with a fingerprint reader on the back, USB-C ports, P2 for headphones, and Android 11 with the MIUI 13 interface.













76.56 x 169.59 x 8.29 mm

6.71 inches – 1650x720px











Display: 6.71-inch IPS LCD, with HD+ resolution of 1650×720 pixels, 60 Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

RAM memory: 4 GB

Internal Storage: 64GB or 128GB

Rear camera: 50 MP (Main, f/1.8) + 2 MP (Depth, f/2.4)

Front camera: 5 MP (f/2.2)

Dimensions: 169.6 x 76.6 x 8.3 mm

Weight: 190 g

Battery: 5,000 mAh with 18W charging

Extras: 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, rear fingerprint reader, USB-C, headphone jack, expansion via MicroSD cards, infrared sensor, 10W charger included

Available colors: Graphite Gray (grey), Ocean Blue (blue) and Mint Green (green)

Operating system: Android 11, under MIUI 13

redmi 10A





With the proposal to be still cheap, the Redmi 10A has a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, combined with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, with the possibility of expansion via Micro SD cards. The system is Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 interface. The model is more compact and comes with a 6.53-inch screen with the same IPS LCD panel at HD+ resolution of 1650×720 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The front camera also appears to be the same, at 5 MP, in a teardrop notch. The main rear camera is 13 MP and there is also a 2 MP macro. The battery maintains 5,000 mAh, but the maximum charging is 10W and the connection adopted is micro USB.well behind the already widely adopted USB-C.













77 x 164.9 x 9 mm

6.53 inches – 1600x720px











Screen: 6.53-inch IPS LCD, 1650×720 pixels HD+ resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G25

RAM memory: 3 GB

Internal storage: 64GB

Rear camera: 13 MP (Main, f/2.2) + 2 MP (Macro)

Front camera: 5 MP

Dimensions: 164.9 x 77.1 x 9 mm

Weight: 194 g

Battery: 5,000mAh with 10W charging

Extras: 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, rear fingerprint reader, microUSB, headphone jack, expansion via MicroSD cards, infrared sensor

Available colors: Charcoal Black (black), Sea Blue (blue) and Slate Gray (grey)

Operating system: Android 11, under MIUI 12.5

















price and availability

As for the official prices in Brazil, they are salty. The Xiaomi Redmi 10C and the Redmi 10A have the suggested prices of BRL 1,655.99 and BRL 1,379.99 in cashrespectively, on the brand’s official website in Brazil. However, it is already possible to find the two cell phones for a lower value in several retailers and marketplaces. Did you like the settings of Xiaomi mobiles? Tell us in the comments below!

