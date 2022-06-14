20 LGBTQIAP+ movie, series and TV roles made by straight people

It’s not new that prominent LGBTQIAP+ characters are played by straight artists. One of the biggest debates raised in recent years in Brazil and around the world points out that this can cause a limitation in the career of those who belong to the community.

From another point of view, we also have to question the lack of diversity. But how so? In the 90th anniversary of the Oscars, for example, the award show for the first time was attentive to criticism and comments about the lack of representation. It wasn’t until 2022 that there was his first breakthrough with the historic achievement of Ariana DeBose, the first black and openly queer to win a statuette for the movie “Love, Sublime Amor” in the role of Anita.

The request is one: that queer actors be recognized for their talents and that they have the privilege of starring in fiction not only as other types of characters, but also as their most faithful version. Here, the purebreak listed some LGBTQIAP+ roles that marked the movies, series and TV that were done by straight people. Follow up!

Remember LGBTQIAP+ roles that were played by straight people

"Love, Victor" (2020/2018)

The series “Love, Victor” and the movie “Love, Simon” caused controversy. In both productions, the direction recruited straight actors to play gay characters.

In “Love, Simon,” for example, Nick Robinson gave life to Simon Spier, a 17-year-old teenager who appears to lead an ordinary life, but suffers from hiding a big secret: he has not revealed that he is gay to his family and friends. And everything gets more complicated when he falls in love with one of his classmates, anonymous, on the internet.

“Love of Life” (2013)

This duo was very striking for television, but raised many questions. in the plot, Thiago Fragoso played “Carneirinho”, while Mateus Solano it was Félix, not a caricatured character and, yes, a villain. It is worth remembering that both actors are straight cisgender.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018)

This was a film that superficially portrayed the life of the Queen singer, Freddie Mercury, as a bisexual man in the midst of the AIDS epidemic. The role was played by Rami Malekwho is heterosexual.

“The Other Side of Heaven” (2018)

In the Globo soap opera, Eriberto Leão and Rafael Zulu starred a couple and moved the web with Cido and Samuel’s first kiss.

“Workout: Brazilian Lives” (2019)

With a role in Netflix’s “Back to 15”, Pedro Vinicius is a member of the queer community and identifies as her/him on Instagram. Nonetheless, Giovanni Dopico is straight. In “Malhação”, the two played the couple Santiago and Michael, they gave something to talk about, and he even reacted to the comments: “The process of building the character was a great challenge for me, even more being my first work on TV! and opinions aside, I believe that art overcomes any challenge the artist needs to overcome!”.

“Blue is the Warmest Color” (2013)

Adele Exarchopoulos and Léa Seydoux acted in the French lesbian film. The story is about two women exchanging ideas about Jean-Paul Sartre while falling in love. At the time, Seydoux, who identifies as straight, came to question his sexuality, but pondered: “But I didn’t have any revelations”.

“Weekend” (2011)

Chris Newwho is gay, starred in the film alongside Tom Cullen. The film tells the romance of two men over a weekend. Upon some criticism, director Andrew Haigh even defended: “Identities are complex. Tom Cullen in ‘Weekend’ may not have been gay in real life, but he fully understood and related to the psychology of his roles.”

“Milk: The Voice of Equality” (2008)

Sean Penn played Harvey Milk, the first openly gay elected official in California, USA. James Francowho is also straight, starred as Milk’s gay lover Scott Smith.

“Brokeback Mountain” (2005)

“Brokeback Mountain,” upon release, raised the importance of LGBTQ+ film representation, while also raising a question: why not two gay actors to play Jack and Ennis? The papers were left with Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger.

“Call Me By Your Name” (2017)

In this production, two men fall in love during an Italian summer. Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer received critical acclaim for their portrayals of Elio, 17, and academic Oliver, 24. But, like director Luca Guadagnino, they were also criticized at the time for casting heterosexuals in gay roles.

“Pride and Passion” (2018)

The first gay kiss on television around 6 pm was very striking, but it was not performed by a member of the LGBTQIAP+ community. He was Juliano Lahamlike Luccino, who starred in that moment.

Straight actors in LGBTQ+ roles in Globo soap operas

But does not stop there. Here are other actors who have gained prominence on television with LGBTQIAP+ roles and yet are not members of the community. Clara (Giovanna Antonelli) and Marina (Tainá Müller) in the plot “Em Família”, André e Toletini (Caio Blat and Ricardo Pereira in “Liberdade, Liberdade”, Bruno Gagliasso as the character Júnior in “América”, Marcelo Serrado was the Crô in “Fina Estampa”, Daniel Rocha in “Avenida Brasil” as Roni, Rafael Infante who pretended to be straight in “Bom Sucesso” and much more!

These are the proofs that a queer figure as a reference for young people. Even though acting is about becoming a character and not about who you really are, but when gay, trans and queer people participate they tell their true stories, it’s authentic!

The actor Nick Westrate agreed in an interview: “There’s a great wealth of behavior, cultural history and experiences that as a queer person you just know about. As a straight person you miss out on a lot, and years of preparation won’t change that. Our entire lives are sometimes premeditated in playing a straight person. Straight people playing gay can do their research and watch Ru Paul’s Drag Racebut do not have access to the same depth of knowledge”.