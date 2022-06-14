20 Sportv broadcasts this week – Web Vôlei

The volleyball anxiety is over. The broadcast schedule for the second week of the Women’s League of Nations (VNL) is set. And there will be 20 games bringing together great selections broadcast on Sportv channels in the coming days (see full list below).

The first match of the week in Brazil will be this Wednesday, the 15th, against Turkey, at 21h. The narrator Jader Rocha and the commentator Marco Freitas will be on the Sportv2 broadcast.

On Thursday, the 16th, the Brazilian team will face Holland, at 21h. On Saturday, the 18th, at 15:00, he returns to the court to face Italy and ends his participation in the second week of the VNL, next Sunday, the 19th, against Serbia. This match will also be shown on TV Globo, at 10 am, inside Esporte Espetacular, with narration by Everaldo Marques and comments by Nalbert and Thaísa. On Sportv2, who will command the transmission will be the narrator Luiz Carlos Jr., alongside the commentators Fabi and Serginho.

– In this second week everything will depend on how the teams will come. If they come complete, we will have a different scenario. Either way, the tournament is a great opportunity for the girls to go through difficulties and be tested, gaining experience at this international level. This is the natural process. We’ve been through this and now is the time for this group. The girls are doing really well. Mistakes and successes are part of it and we have to be patient. I hope they are disputed games and that they manage to give their best to acquire even more experience – said commentator Thaísa.

Check out the week’s broadcast grid, with all the games on Sportv2.

6/14 – 8 am – Japan vs Poland

6/14 – 6pm – Netherlands vs Germany

6/14 – 9pm – Serbia vs Italy

6/15 – 8 am – China vs Belgium

6/15 – 6 pm – Rep. Dominican vs South Korea

6/15 – 9pm – Brazil vs Turkey

6/16 – 0h – Poland vs Thailand

6/16 – 6pm – Italy vs Rep. Dominican

6/16 – 9 pm – Netherlands vs Brazil

6/17 – 0h – Poland vs USA

6/17 – 3pm – Germany vs Italy

6/17 – 6pm – Serbia vs Turkey

17/6 – 21h – Holland x Rep. Dominican

6/18 – 0h – Bulgaria vs Canada

6/18 – 3pm – Italy vs Brazil

6/18 – 6pm – Germany vs Turkey

6/18 – 9pm – Netherlands vs South Korea

6/19 – 8 am – Japan vs China

6/19 – 10 am – Brazil vs Serbia – with TV Globo

6/19 – 1pm – Germany vs Rep. Dominican