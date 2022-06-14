5 Richest Brazilians of 2022 and How They Built Their Fortunes

Who hasn’t dreamed of being a billionaire? Check out the 5 richest Brazilians in 2022 and where their fortunes came from.

In this year’s list of the richest people in Brazil made by Forbes, the top five places draw attention mainly because they are little-known names. To get an idea of ​​the size of these fortunes, if added, they exceed R$ 270 billion reais.

Brazil occupies the eighth position among the richest countries on the planet. The country was still the only one in Latin America among the 10 with the highest number of “rich people”. In all, Brazil has 62 billionaires, check out the top five!

5 richest Brazilians in 2022

Brazil does not have a representative among the 100 richest people in the world for the third consecutive year. Find out who the five closest came in 2022 are.

Jorge Paulo Lemann ($15.4 billion)

With a net worth of more than BRL 76 billion, investor and entrepreneur Jorge Paulo Lemann is the richest Brazilian according to Forbes magazine. With 82 years, in the world, he occupies the position 117 in the general ranking. In addition to being an investor, Lemann is the founder and main shareholder of Ambev, a beverage company.

Eduardo Saverin ($10.6 billion)

Eduardo Saverin is co-founder of Facebook, and after an agreement with Mark Zuckerberg, the Brazilian entered the investment market. Most of Saverin’s fortune comes from his participation in the social network.

Marcel Hermann Telles ($10.3 billion)

As well as the first place, the main source of Marcel Hermann Telles’ fortune is Ambev, where he is also one of the main shareholders of the company. In addition, the businessman has stakes in brands such as Burger King, Tim Hortons, Popeyes, Kraft Heinz and American stores.

Jorge Neval Moll Filho ($9.8 billion)

Jorge Neval Moll Filho’s fortune mainly comes from Rede D’Or, of which he is the founder. The company is the largest integrated network of hospitals in Brazil, with a presence in almost every state in the country.

Carlos Alberto Sicupira ($8.5 billion)

In fifth place is Carlos Alberto Sicupita, the 74-year-old investor, who owns about 3% of Ambev’s share. The businessman acts as an investor in several sectors, but the main ones are retail and beverage.

