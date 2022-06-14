After Binance and Celsius “curralito” mounts tension in the market By Investing.com







by Laura Sánchez

Investing.com – Celsius (NASDAQ:) announced Sunday that it has temporarily suspended all withdrawals, trading and transfers to its clients (editor’s note: known as corralito in Argentina, when the government froze savings in the country’s banks in the 2001 crisis). Yesterday, the crypto company’s shares dropped more than 11% on Wall Street.

“We are taking this necessary action for the benefit of our entire community in order to stabilize liquidity and operations, while taking steps to preserve and protect assets. Additionally, customers will continue to accrue rewards during the break, according to our commitment to our customers.”customers,” the exchange warned.

Yesterday, Monday, it was Binance’s turn. The world’s largest exchange said on its website that it had temporarily paused withdrawals from , while CEO Changpeng Zhao himself assured on Twitter that all user funds were safe.

But these two incidents only caused more tension among cryptocurrency investors.

“Many social media users seem to be expecting other cryptocurrency exchanges, including Coinbase (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and Kraken, to follow in the footsteps of Binance and Celsius by suspending withdrawals,” Cointepegraph warns.

Despite Tuesday’s jump in equity markets, the cryptocurrency sector continues to slump sharply.

The has dropped above double digits and is currently trading at $22,445, down 5% in the last 24 hours. The price also suffered sharp declines and reached the level of $1,100.

This week, the world’s largest cryptocurrency is down almost 24% in the last 7 days and so far in June it is losing 29% of its value. Ethereum, meanwhile, is down more than 30% for the week and 36.8% this month.

