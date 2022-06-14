Afternoon Session 06/14/2022 – A Proof of Love

In the Afternoon Session of this Tuesday, 06/14, Globo shows the film Uma Prova De Amor (2009), which has a total original duration of 1h49.

Check out the synopsis: Since birth, Anna has undergone several medical procedures to help her older sister Kate, who suffers from leukemia. At the age of eleven, Anna decides to face her parents, Sara and Brian Fitzgerald, and fight in court for her medical emancipation. Without revealing her true motives, she will shake the lives of the entire family.

Original Title: My Sister’s Keeper

Cast: Cameron Diaz, Jason Patric, Abigail Breslin, Sofia Vassilieva, Alec Baldwin, Jeffrey Markle, Heather Wahlquist, Joan Cusack

Voice actors: Gerald: Sheila Dorfman/ Anna Fitzgerald: Bruna Laynes/ Brian Fitzgerald: Marcus Jardim/ Kate Fitzgerald: Erika Menezes/ Kelly: Sílvia Goiabeira/ Joan de Salvo: Carla Pompilio

Directed by: Nick Cassavetes

Nationality: American

Genre: Film

TV Rating: Free for all audiences

Box office: $92.7 million

A Sessão da Tarde airs right after another chapter of the soap opera O Cravo e a Rosa, starting at 3:30 pm (Brasilia time), on the Globo screen.