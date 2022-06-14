Afternoon Session 06/14/2022 – A Proof of Love

In the Afternoon Session of this Tuesday, 06/14, Globo shows the film Uma Prova De Amor (2009), which has a total original duration of 1h49.
Check out the synopsis: Since birth, Anna has undergone several medical procedures to help her older sister Kate, who suffers from leukemia. At the age of eleven, Anna decides to face her parents, Sara and Brian Fitzgerald, and fight in court for her medical emancipation. Without revealing her true motives, she will shake the lives of the entire family.
More information about the Afternoon Session movie
Original Title: My Sister’s Keeper
Cast: Cameron Diaz, Jason Patric, Abigail Breslin, Sofia Vassilieva, Alec Baldwin, Jeffrey Markle, Heather Wahlquist, Joan Cusack
Voice actors: Gerald: Sheila Dorfman/ Anna Fitzgerald: Bruna Laynes/ Brian Fitzgerald: Marcus Jardim/ Kate Fitzgerald: Erika Menezes/ Kelly: Sílvia Goiabeira/ Joan de Salvo: Carla Pompilio
Directed by: Nick Cassavetes
Nationality: American
Genre: Film
TV Rating: Free for all audiences
Box office: $92.7 million
Trailer:
A Sessão da Tarde airs right after another chapter of the soap opera O Cravo e a Rosa, starting at 3:30 pm (Brasilia time), on the Globo screen.