Afternoon Session Film 06/14/2022

At “Afternoon session” this Tuesday, the 14/06th, you can watch the movie “A proof of love” (2009), which is directed by Nick Cassavetes.

Synopsis: Since birth, Anna has undergone numerous medical procedures to help her older sister Kate, who suffers from leukemia. At the age of eleven, Anna decides to face her parents, Sara and Brian Fitzgerald, and fight in court for her medical emancipation. Without revealing her true motives, she will shake the lives of the entire family.

Original Title: My Sister’s Keeper

Cast: Cameron Diaz, Jason Patric, Abigail Breslin, Sofia Vassilieva, Alec Baldwin, Jeffrey Markle, Heather Wahlquist, Joan Cusack

Voice actors: Gerald: Sheila Dorfman/ Anna Fitzgerald: Bruna Laynes/ Brian Fitzgerald: Marcus Jardim/ Kate Fitzgerald: Erika Menezes/ Kelly: Sílvia Goiabeira/ Joan de Salvo: Carla Pompilio

Directed by: Nick Cassavetes

Nationality: American

Genre: Film

TV Rating: Free for all audiences

Box office: $92.7 million

Check out the trailer:

The Afternoon Session will air right after another chapter of “O Cravo e a Rosa”, starting at 3:30 pm (Brasilia time), on the Globo screen.