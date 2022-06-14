Afternoon Session Today | Classic “A Proof of Love” promises to bring viewers to tears this Tuesday

Despite the constant attempt to renew the films that are shown in its catalogue, some titles of certain genres are already considered great classics of Afternoon session, and for this reason, from time to time they are replayed by the broadcaster. This Tuesday afternoon (14), the person responsible for activating nostalgia in the channel’s viewers is the classic drama “A proof of love“.

Released in theaters in 2009, the film became internationally famous for making thousands of people cry with a touching, moving and passing story several important messages for the audience of spectators. Check out, in the following topics, some relevant information about the drama “A proof of love“:

Discover the plot of “A Proof of Love”:

the plot of “A proof of love” accompany the couple Sara and Brian, who lived an ordinary life until they discovered that your daughter has leukemia, and for that reason, should live only a few more years. A glimmer of hope emerges when an innovative doctor suggests to the couple that have a new childwho can be a compatible donor and help the small Kate with whatever is needed.

It is in this context that the girl is born Anna, that from its first day is subjected to various medical procedures so you can help your sister. After donating blood and organs to Kate during her childhood, when she turned 11 she turned to a lawyer in an attempt to get medical emancipationso that it is no longer obliged to undergo multiple surgeries and to have, for the first time, control over your own body.

Film Technical Data:

Original title: My Sister’s Keeper

Country of origin: American

Year of manufacture: 2009

Director: Nick Cassavetes

Cast: Cameron Diaz, Jason Patric, Abigail Breslin, Sofia Vassilieva, Alec Baldwin, Jeffrey Markle, Heather Wahlquist, Joan Cusack

Genre: drama

Watch the trailer for “A Proof of Love”:

What are your plans for this Tuesday afternoon? It intends to surrender to the captivating and enveloping plot of "A proof of love" during your TV show?