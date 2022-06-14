Against Ponte Preta, Cruzeiro will have Ronaldo and more than 50 thousand gifts for rehabilitation in Serie B | cruise

Ronaldo arrives in Brazil, precisely in São Paulo, this Monday. The manager will stay between two to three weeks in the country to see the children and also closely monitor the day to day of the Cruise.

The first appointment? Cruzeiro x Ponte Preta, on Thursday, Corpus Christis holiday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Mineirão, for the 13th round of the Série B of the Brazilian Championship. The arrival in Belo Horizonte is scheduled for Wednesday.

The visit to Brazil will take place before a vacation that Ronaldo will take in Spain. With the start of the Cruzeiro SAF project and the final stretch of the second division of Espanyol, with Valladolid, the first semester was busy for Phenomenon, who lived on the Madrid-Brazil air shuttle.

– I will stay 15, 20 days in Brazil, follow Cruzeiro very closely, also close to my children. Then I go back to Spain to spend a month and a half on vacation with my family – said Ronaldo, live.

Due to the fact that the trip to Brazil lasts a little longer than some recent ones, there is a possibility that Ronaldo will be at Maracanã, on the 23rd, for Cruzeiro’s duel with Fluminense, in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The return, in Mineirão, will only be in July.

For the match in front of Ponte Preta, more than 50,000 tickets have already been sold. The team that has the best average attendance of this Series B, will be able, once again, to count on the presence of the fan to seek rehabilitation in the competition.