Amber Heard Case: For a woman, half truths are complete lies

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp during their relationship. Credit: AFP

For six years, the world has been following the conflicts of the post-marriage life of actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. She, since the beginning of the separation, which took place in 2016, won a protective measure against her ex-husband, released photos of her bruised face – accusing him of this physical aggression – and published an editorial for the popular newspaper “The Washington Post” , in which she reports that she was abused in an old relationship and, despite not mentioning Depp’s name, said that there could be no doubt about who she was talking about.

In fact, Amber Heard released videos of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor visibly altered, aggressive and slamming closet doors in his house, but nothing that proves his version of physical aggression – which would be something serious. After the world witnessed such an attitude by the actor, which apparently corroborated Heard’s accumulated narratives, he lost important works, such as the continuation of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise and other studio contracts, according to his agent Jack Whigham. He has admitted to having problems with illicit drugs since his teens, and in 2017, the actor’s former managers confirmed that he was constantly assaulting her.

In 2022, just a few weeks ago, everything was monitored more closely. Both accused each other of defamation. Johnny Depp has vehemently denied the domestic violence practices reported to “The Washington Post” and his lawyer was able to prove that Amber lied about her injuries from the assaults. On the other hand, audios with violent content of Depp talking about his ex-wife with third parties were released, in addition to insults directed directly at Amber, but he claimed that they were just outbursts using a type of acid humor. In other words, there were acts of violence on both sides.

However, to materialize public opinion and that of the jury, an audio coming from Depp, in which the actress confessed that she hit the actor, changed the game in a way that no one expected. The actress, the court and the whole world heard her words: “Tell the world, Johnny. Tell them ‘I, Johnny Depp, a man, am also a victim of domestic violence.’ So, with the evidence that the bruises were fake, the lack of evidence coming from the actress and her confession to assaulting him, Depp won the jury – composed of five men and two women, by the way. Something unsettling when a case of violence against women is at stake – and he managed to keep most of the millionaire compensation.

Soon, something unusual reverberated in the world: a man suffered domestic violence and a woman lied about the physical aggression she suffered. One of the most notorious divorce cases had the female figure as a villain and the man came out as a physical and material victim. The international media focused on what would bring more visibility: despite there being abuse on both sides of the relationship, the man suffering violence from a woman seems to shock society much more.

Cases like Amber’s, unfortunately, delegitimize part of a millenary female struggle. For a long time we have been silenced and discredited by the aggressions we have suffered, and the dissemination and protagonism of cases that are exceptions, like this one, only reinforce discourses in which society suspects the veracity of the facts of the attacked women.

It is important to note that yes, false allegations against men do exist. It is illogical to think that there are no women who lie or who try to privilege themselves on a conquered right. We are not just victims. It is relatively natural for cases of false accusations to be noticed as the maintenance and improvement of protective laws in favor of women progresses; however, we cannot use this fact as an alibi to relativize cases that we follow in our daily lives. But cases that, unfortunately, are rules – in which there is a persistence of violence against women – have not gained as much media coverage as this one on the international scene.

In Espírito Santo, in 2021, for example, the number of femicides exceeded the percentages of 2020 and this year’s expectation should be no different. It was celebrated by authorities that the number of general violence in the state fell, but it did not reflect, for example, that the rate of violence against women resulting in death rose 57.1% in the first two months. Daily, we have cases of women being assaulted by family members and partners, however, no relevant popularity for this debate to rise in order to extinguish it.

Finally, the coming and going of the notoriety of women’s struggle is constant, and slowly we will walk towards equality of rights and respect, even if facing episodes like these that are not in our favor and reinforcing discourses that have always relativized us. . Amber Heard’s half-truths nullified all evidence of verbal and psychological violence that she, in fact, suffered and proved. To a woman, apparently, half-truths are complete lies. And all the psychological damage was reduced to nothing when she tampered with some scenes. And he, partially innocent, passed himself off in the eyes of everyone as someone completely wronged and amnesty for everything he also did wrong.

