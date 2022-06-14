Amber Heard is removed from all scenes in Aquaman 2

Amber Heard may have had her participation as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom completely removed after losing the lawsuit against Johnny Depp.

Who gave the information was journalist KC Walsh, from The GWW.

“I didn’t think they would, but it looks like they did. The next test screening should be interesting,” she wrote on her social media, raising even more buzz around the case.

But eagle-eyed fans picked up another clue when they took a peek on the social media of Juliette Lauren Fischer, executive producer at Warner Bros. Discovery, who shared the same information on Instagram Stories.

“All Amber Heard scenes in Aquaman 2 have been completely deleted,” he wrote.

Last week, the verdict of the justice of the state of Virginia in the United States found that Amber Heard was guilty in the defamation case against Johnny Depp.

The actor was suing his ex-wife for $50 million in damages, claiming that because of an article she wrote for a newspaper in 2018 saying he was a victim of domestic violence, he lost several jobs.

Walter Hamadahead of DC Films, who also appeared in video recorded in court, said there was an internal movement to pull the actress out of the film, not because of the events in her personal life, but because she had no chemistry with Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman. .

“It was a concern that arose at the end of the first film, the issue of chemistry. Did the two have chemistry? I think they were able to make that relationship work in the first movie. But there was a concern that it took a lot of effort to get there and it would be better to reframe, find someone who had a better, more natural chemistry with Jason Momoa and move forward that way.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to debut next year.

