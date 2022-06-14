Amber Heard scenes in Aquaman can be deleted, says journalist

Amber Heard was ordered to pay millionaire amount to her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp for defamation

The actress Amber Heard may have all his scenes deleted from the new ‘Aquaman’, after the verdict of his legal war brought against Johnny Depp. After the jury’s decision in Virginia court in favor of Depp, the actress has reaped bitter fruits in her professional career.

According to a journalist from the GWW website, KC Walshknown for his contacts in Hollywood, Amber Heardmay have been definitively fired from the feature film ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, after a decision at a Warner Bros. meeting, as echoed by Adoro Cinema.

The journalist shared a print on his Twitter, of a conversation with a “trusted friend”, according to him, who would have informed that all the scenes of amber were deleted from the movie.

I didn’t think they would but sounds like they are, the next test screening should be interesting pic.twitter.com/ZjR60XxDCZ — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) June 3, 2022

One of the witnesses in the case, the producer Kathryn Arnoldsaid that amber had previously not been invited to participate in photo shoots for the official poster, as well as being banned from appearing at the DC FanDome event this year. Kathryn Arnold also told that Jason Momoa and James Wan would have fought to keep the actress in the film. As reported by Screen Rant.

“Chemistry with Momoa”

The actress claimed during the trial that Warner Bros. that the studio claimed cut her scenes from the film, even before production began, out of concern about the chemistry between amber and the actor Jason Momoa. Amber heard also confessed that Warner considerably reduced its role for fear of the repercussion of the case with Depp.