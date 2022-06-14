AMD Radeon 7000 “RDNA3” Graphics Cards May Launch Between October and November

The second half will be very busy with hardware releases

The second semester will be busy with the arrival of new technologies coming from the giants of the hardware market. While none of the companies has set a specific date, the most well-known leakers have been helping us with this. Greymon55this time said that the first AMD Radeon RX 7000 GPUs arrive in late October.

The leaker is one of the few reliable ones out there and a lot of other unofficial information about releases and hardware specs comes from him. According to Greymon55, RDNA 3 GPUs will arrive no later than mid-November. The next generation of AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs also arrive around the same timesince AMD only said autumn (our spring) of 2022, that is, between October and December.

Second semester will be very busy.

In addition to the releases of new generations of GPUs and CPUs from AMD, Intel and NVIDIA also have hardware releases in the coming months. In Intel’s case, the specific date for the release of the first Arc video cards does not yet exist, but according to Intel itself, it is set for the end of our winter, mid-September.

Regarding Intel’s 13th generation Raptor Lake processors, there is still no release date, but rumors have indicated that it will happen between September and October. Intel was not going to be left behind in this race for a new generation of CPUs.

NVIDIA is working on GeForce RTX 40xx and like the Radeon RX 7000, NVIDIA’s Ada Lovelace GPUs are expected to arrive between September, starting with the RTX 4090, going through the RTX 4080 and ending the launch of the initial RTX lineup through December with the RTX 4070. The RTX 4060 is expected to arrive at the beginning of next year.

In the case of AMD with the first RDNA 3 GPUs, the launch should happen as it practically always has in this type of situation: starting with the high-end SKUs. The Navi 31 GPU should lead the way with the Radeon RX 7900 series (7900 XT/7950 XT for example) followed by the rest of the lineup.

