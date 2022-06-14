Android: More than 600 banking apps are affected by malware

According to a report published by security platform Zimperium, over a billion app downloads from Google Play Store may have been affected by malware. The most impressive thing is that the number represents only 639 financial apps that are available in the app store of android.

In the report, the researchers analyzed the 10 types of trojan virus most found in banking apps. In the United States alone, around 121 apps are targeted by criminals who spread the different malware — these apps total more than 280 million downloads.

Malware was found in 50 investment apps with over 285 million downloads.Source: Shutterstock

The security platform claims that the most active banking trojan found in 410 of the 639 applications analyzed is the teapot. while the virus ExobotCompact.D (Octo) was the oldest analyzed malware, discovered about five years ago.

Trojans in banking apps

“Not every trojan targeting mobile and banking apps is created the same – they spread differently, use different exploit techniques and vary in different degrees of scope and sophistication,” said Zimperium’s vice president of security research. , Nico Chiaraviglio.

In the analysis, the company also found that the banking app of the bank BBVA, in Spain, is affected by six types of malware and already counts more than 10 million downloads. The UK and Italy were heavily targeted by criminals, with 55 and 43 financial apps analyzed, respectively.

The report suggests that criminals are not interested in traditional apps and are focusing their efforts on apps with more modern solutions, such as some that offer cryptocurrency investing and digital payments.