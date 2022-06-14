Animal hate: Elephant kills elderly woman, attends funeral and tramples her corpse – News

An elephant with a lot of hatred in his heart killed a 70-year-old woman in India and, not satisfied, went to her funeral and trampled on her corpse. The case was registered in the state of Odisha on Thursday (9).

According to local police, Maya Murmu was trampled to death by the pachyderm while collecting water from a well. Maya was taken to a hospital, but did not survive her injuries.

According to testimonies, the animal “came out of nowhere”, about 200 km away from the Dalma wildlife sanctuary, where several of them live.





But the case did not end there. During the last rites of the funeral, the same elephant appeared, took the body from the funeral pyre — a wooden structure where the dead are burned in ceremonies, usually Hindu — and trampled it again.

The funeral did not proceed until the animal left. According to the Press Trust of India, no one was injured during the new attack, as the animal seemed only interested in the corpse.





Conflicts in the region

The case is just the latest in a conflict between humans and elephants in the region. The Odisha region is rich in minerals, and industry builders use violent techniques to scare off pachyderms and gain access to resources.

In the last 20 years, at least 1,356 elephants have been killed in Odisha, according to local wildlife officials.





Because of conflicts like this, it is relatively natural for animals to feel increasingly threatened by the presence of humans, according to experts, and further attacks can follow.



